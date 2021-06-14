Erica Mena Blames Safaree Samuels For Hospitalization, Accuses Ex Using Custody Battle For Publicity

"Love and Hip Hop" stars Erica Mena and Safaree Samuels' divorce keeps getting messier as Mena recently claimed that she was hospitalized because of her estranged husband.

According to TMZ, Mena claims that the drama and controversy surrounding their divorce caused by Safaree is one reason she was taken to the hospital while pregnant.

She also added Samuels had failed to take care of her or even visit her while she was admitted to the hospital and stayed there for many days.

In new legal documents obtained by the outlet, Mena claims that Safaree's recent request for joint custody of their children is a way for him to maintain a good public image.

The docs added that Erica also claims she was being painted as the instigator but "in actuality, [Erica's] the only parent ensuring the parties' children's safety and acting in their best interest."

Regarding his request to witness his new baby's birth, Mena said the doctor and herself would decide.

Safaree Samuels' New Drama

A few days ago, rumors circulated about the rapper about a shocking new issue.

According to a now-deleted Instagram post by The Neighborhood Talk, as reported by Madame Noire, Erica doesn't want Safaree to be present during her birth because the rapper had allegedly impregnated another woman during their marriage.

READ NOW: Christian Eriksen Update: Soccer Star Sends Greetings 'After Dying' On Field Following Cardiac Arrest

Samuels then denied the allegations by releasing a short statement on Instagram stories that reads, "I have 1 baby about to be born. Stop spreading. Only addressing [because] of a dumb a** family member who I just blocked."

Erica and Safaree's Messy Divorce

As we reported last time, Safaree had taken legal action to witness his new baby's birth. The legal documents state that Samuels is afraid that his estranged wife won't allow him to be present in the hospital, and the only way for him to have assurance is by filing in court.

Before this, Safaree had rejected Erica's request for primary physical custody; he wants joint custody so he could have a say in parenting decisions, and he wants his visitations to be "uninterrupted" and "consistent."

Erica had also requested exclusive use of the property they live in, and Safaree had granted her demand.

In early reports, Mena had filed for divorce on May 21 in Georgia. The reason behind their split is because their relationship is "irretrivably broken" and "there's no hope in reconciliation."

Erica Mena is currently pregnant, and Safaree Samuels fathered the child; she is expected to give birth in July. They also had a child together named Safire Majesty.

Safaree had not addressed the recent accusations of Mena.

READ ALSO: Cancel Billie Eilish: Singer Losing Fans Over Ridiculous Accusations, What They Got Wrong Revealed

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles