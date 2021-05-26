Man Who Allegedly Skinny-Dipped At Kendall Jenner's Pool Jailed

Kendall Jenner Joins Proactiv And Teen Vogue At “Paint Positivity: Because Words Matter” Event In NYC On June 20th

Shaquan King, the man who allegedly entered the premises of Kendall Jenner's property without permission, gets two months of jail time.

According to TMZ, King took a plea deal on Tuesday, he pleads no contest to 1 count of trespassing and another count of loitering with the intent of committing crime. The alleged trespasser gets 180 days of jail time.

He was sentenced after an incident that happened in March. King went to the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star's home and knocked at her windows while shouting her name at 2AM.

He also went for a swim while naked at Kendall's own swimming pool before security detained him until authorities showed up. According to reports, Jenner was at home at the time of the incident but in a safe part of the house.

King was later arrested for misdemeanor trespassing and spent only six hours in jail, he was released because of COVID protocols. In a different report, a source told TMZ that additional armed security was added to her home but she later moved to a safer location with more armed security and is not planning to return . It is not clear if Jenner has plans to sell the house in the future.

READ NOW: Khloe Kardashian Net Worth 2021 Vs. Lamar Odom: Who's Wealthier Between The Ex-Couple? 

Jenner was granted a restraining order against King and is not allowed to make any form of contact with her mom Kris, and sister Kylie as Daquan had also showed up at Kylie's house just a day and a half following the skinny-dipping incident, he was then arrested for felony stalking.

During the time of the incident, Kendall was also facing a horrendous death threat. A man named Malik Bower had allegedly traveled across the country so he could kill Jenner before killing himself, the man was later held on a mental facility.

The alleged stalkers mentioned above are not the only life-threatening incident that Kendall faced. In 2018, a man allegedly got into Kendall's property twice and he was also seen in Jenner's pool. The man was later deported to Canada.

Kendall did not showed up in all the hearings for the alleged stalking incident but was represented by her attorneys. She did not publicly addressed the issue.

READ ALSO: Marilyn Manson WANTED: Gets Another Arrest Warrant For New Allegations Following Mounting Lawsuit 

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles

© 2021 ENSTARS, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.
TAGSKendall Jenner Kendall Jenner Trespasser Kendall Jenner Victim Kendall Jenner Issue Shaquan King Shaquan King Kendall Jenner Celebrity Stalker Kendall Jenner Stalker Keeping Up With The Kardashians Celebrity News entertainment news News
SEE COMMENT

MOST POPULAR

News

Man Who Allegedly Skinny-Dipped At Kendall Jenner's Pool Jailed

1
News

McDonald's BTS Meal Merch Drop: Date, Price, Locations and What Comes With It [VIDEO]

2
News

Billie Eilish Fans, Here’s Your Inside Scoop on How To Secure Happier Than Ever 2022 Concert Tickets

3
News

How Kim Kardashian Is Exploiting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Megxit [DETAILS]

4
Celebrities

The Real Score Between Kanye West and Irina Shayk Following Kim Kardashian Wedding Anniversary

5
Real Time Analytics