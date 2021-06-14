Are Alex Rodriguez and Katie Holmes Dating?

Alex Rodriguez and Katie Holmes are igniting romance rumors.

On Sunday, the former MLB superstar was spotted leaving the Hollywood actress' building in New York.

In photos obtained by Hollywood Life, A-Rod wore a white Tee and khaki pants, and a few hours later, the former "Dawson's Creek" actress rocked baggy jeans and a white tank top.

The photos didn't show that the pair were together, but social media users couldn't help but comment on the said relationship.

"Ewww Katie, I thought you came to your senses leaving that whack job Tom Cruise but apparently not," one Twitter user said.

After Jennifer Lopez split from A-Rod to Ben Affleck, another person tweeted, "excuse me, Katie Holmes has entered the chat???"

The Truth About Katie Holmes and Alex Rodriguez's Romance

Although Katie Holmes lives in the luxurious building Alex Rodriguez was spotted, it is not clear whether or not he was there to visit the former Mrs. Tom Cruise.

But are Katie Holmes and Alex Rodriguez dating?

It seems like they aren't.

According to Katie's representative, "They have never met."

The only possible reason why the former New York Yankees star was in the building was that he "toured" where Katie lived, an insider told Page Six.

"Alex is looking at lots of different apartments, he didn't even realize it was Katie's building. He never met her."

The "he never met her" part was debunked by Twitter user @SheHolmes1, who posted a picture of the pair from years ago. She thinks that though they did meet, she doubts they are even dating.

Katie and A-Rod many years ago, they do have met but I seriously doubt they are dating pic.twitter.com/htfNBGczC3 — SheHolmes (@SheHolmes1) June 14, 2021

W Magazine also believes that the entire saga concerning Holmes and Rodriguez was just for clickbait.

The Daily Mail first published an article that seemed like something was going on, but they put a disclaimer in the middle of their report that it's unclear why A-Rod was in that building.

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Romance Confirmed

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez share a sweet kiss at dinner.



📸 Page Six. pic.twitter.com/QAUewbTlHy — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) June 14, 2021

While the rumors of Katie Holmes and Alex Rodriguez are dying down, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are confirmed to be together after packing on the PDA in California on Sunday.

The pair celebrated JLo's sister Linda's 50th birthday. The singer-actress kids Max and Emme were also in attendance.

According to a source who spoke to People, "Jennifer's mom and Ben were very close. Guadalupe loved Ben."

"She was sad when they couldn't work things out years ago."

The dynamic duo got together in 2002, got engaged, and later called it off by 2004. They were in the center of dating rumors in April after JLo broke up with A-Rod.

Since then, they were spotted in several places together, but their kiss only confirmed what everyone was thinking.

