Scott Disick Reveals Weird Reason Why He Dates Mostly Younger Women

In the final part of the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" reunion, Scott Disick finally spoke out about why he's dating women who are much younger than him.

Speaking to Andy Cohen, the reality TV star answered a fan question asking him why he dates women whose age gap is so far from his age.

He revealed that he never seek out younger women; they just happened to be attracted to him.

"Everybody gets this wrong, that I look for young girls, I don't go out looking for young girls." Disick stated. "They happen to be attracted to me because I look young. That's what I'm telling myself." he added (via The Independent).

Disick is Kourtney Kardashian's partner in the past, but they never tied the knot. However, they had three children and have been co-parenting ever since they separated.

The former couple first split during the second season of "KUWTK" after a cheating allegation; they got back together in 2009 and had their first child. Their final breakup comes after Disick's substance abuse.

Disick's relationship history with younger women

Following their separation, Disick has been linked and publicly dated to an array of younger girls, most of which are models.

In 2016, He was reportedly dating model Christine Burke, who was 20 years old at the time, after paparazzi spotted them sharing a passionate kiss in Cannes, France. Their relationship didn't last long after they reportedly split after two months.

In the same year, just a few months later, he was reportedly seeing model Megan Blake Irwin. Disick is eight years older than the Australian native. Their relationship was short lived, but they apparently rekindled last year.

The "KUWTK" star was also linked to model Ella Ross in 2017; she was 19, and Disick was 23 at the time. They were spotted having a Cinco de Mayo night out that year. Another 19-year-old that Disick had reportedly dated was Bella Thorne, also in 2017.

Sofia Richie, age 19 at the time, was probably one of the known women among the list of ex-girlfriends Disick had in the past. They denied dating rumors after being photographed holding hands in France, but they later confirmed their relationship via Instagram.

In the present, the TV star is currently dating model Amelia Hamlin. The lover's relationship is very evident as they post photos publicly on their individual Instagram pages.

The 19-year-old model recently celebrated her birthday where Disick had given her an expensive gift.

