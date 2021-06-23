Vanessa Bryant formally settled the lawsuit she filed against the company of the helicopter that killed Kobe Bryant and her daughter, Gianna.

The official website of NBA penned a lengthy press release to confirm that Vanessa ended one of the lawsuits she filed. She, her children, and the relatives of other victims reportedly submitted the settlement agreement notice with a federal judge in Los Angeles.

However, the terms and deals on the Tuesday filing remained confidential.

Once approved by the court, it would put an end to the negligence and wrongful death lawsuit Vanessa and the victims' survivors filed. Initially, they launched the legal battle against the estate of the pilot and the owner of the helicopter, Island Express Helicopter.

Still, the company will need to deal with the separate legal actions filed by John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, and Christina Mauser.

The separate lawsuits by the Altobelli and Mauser's households declared that Island Express was careless as it failed to maintain its responsibility to "own, lease, manage, maintain, control, entrust, charter, and operate the helicopter in a reasonable manner."



The survivors added that they lost their loved ones as a consequence of the company's dereliction. As part of the suit, they sought physical, emotional, and mental damages, including the wages which the victims could have earned.

More Lawsuits To Give Justice To Kobe Bryant

While Vanessa is about to end one lawsuit and move forward, she will need to deal with the other lawsuit she filed against the LA County.

Earlier this year, Vanessa got the judge's nod to obtain the names of the deputies from the L.A. County Sheriff's Department who allegedly took and distributed the graphic photos from the helicopter crash site.

She alleged that the authorities present on the scene snapped and shared the images of the scenes and victims' bodies without their permission.

"Although the Court recognizes that this case has been the subject of public scrutiny and media attention and that the Deputy Defendants are legitimately concerned that they will encounter vitriol and social media attacks, such concerns, by themselves, are not sufficient to outweigh the public's strong interest in access," U.S. District Judge John F. Walter said.

