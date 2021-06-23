Michael B. Jordan's Rum Team Taking a BIG Change Amid Cultural Appropriation Backlash

Michael B. Jordan came under fire these past few days after many claims that he's appropriating the Caribbean culture. Recently, the actor speaks out and apologizes for the damage caused.

The "Black Panther" star took to his Instagram stories to address the situation.

"I just wanna say on behalf of myself & partners, our intention was never to offend or hurt a culture (we love & respect) & hoped to celebrate & shine a positive light on." he wrote.

He also mentioned that he has been listening over the past few days, and he also engaged with communities to have countless conversations.

Jordan then announced that his team would be changing the name of their rum line.

"We hear you. I hear you & want to be clear that we are in the process of renaming. We sincerely apologize & look forward to introducing a brand we can all be proud of."

The updated name of his brand was not yet announced.

Fans applauded

Following his recent statement, fans took to Twitter to applaud the actions of the actor.

"All props to @michaelb4jordan though, for real. We have a tendency of not capitalizing on anything creative before other people do, especially if it's 'ours'. I'm not even disappointed."

one wrote. "What a class act. That's why so many people like him. He didn't know, but he's fixing it." another one wrote.

READ NOW: Britney Spears' Dad Jamie Living in an RV After Selling Mansion; Conservatorship Salary and Net Worth Revealed

Michael B. Jordan's brand name sparks cultural appropriation claims

As we previously reported, Jordan got a lot of heat over the past few days after launching his liquor brand named "J'Ouvert."

Following this, many Caribbean people called him out and claimed that the actor is stealing from their culture.

The word "J'Ouvert" has a significant meaning to the country of Trinidad and Tobago.

A petition was made by Jay Blessed asking the actor to remove the trademark of the word. The internet reacts negatively with the rum line's name; even the queen of rap Nicki Minaj chimed in to call out the actor.

Michael B. Jordan is not the only celebrity accused of cultural appropriation

In early reports, "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star Kendall Jenner was also accused of cultural appropriation for her tequila line called "818."

A Mexican Twitter user called out the reality TV star and stated that she's profiting from their culture.

Unlike Jordan, Jenner did not address the controversy.

READ ALSO: Queen Elizabeth Worried Greatly About Kate Middleton After Prince William Proposed

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles