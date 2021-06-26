Lady Gaga is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her third album, "Born This Way," this year by re-releasing a two-disc album that includes song covers from renowned musical artists from the industry.

"Born This Way" was described as the anthem for the LGBTQIA+ community. Many claim that the record "saved their lives" because the songs were heavily relatable as it speaks about acceptance, anti-bullying, and standing up for everyone's rights.

Mother Monster collaborated with Kylie Minogue and Big Freedia in the anniversary album called "Born This Way Reimagined."

Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary is OUT NOW 🌙✝🦄👥📐🌈 Thank you to each of the incredible artists who reimagined #BornThisWay songs! And thank you Little Monsters for building our community of love, acceptance, and kindness for the last 10 years. https://t.co/46aqTyCE1m pic.twitter.com/IPnAfyrkxX — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) June 25, 2021

It is known that artists are paid millions, if not thousands, of dollars for such appearance in songs. The big question is, who's the richest among them? Let's find out!

Lady Gaga

Born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, as of 2021, the New York City native singer has an estimated net worth of a whopping $320 million. (via Wealthy Gorilla)

According to Celeb Worth, the Grammy-winning singer earns at least $160,000; the income mostly comes from her music career.

Besides this, Lady Gaga is also an actress as she starred in the Oscar-winning film "A Star Is Born," where she was reportedly paid somewhere around $5 million to $10 million.

The "Free Woman" hitmaker is versatile as she also has a business venture called "Haus Laboratories," where she releases a wide range of makeup and perfumes.

According to Forbes, her company had already earned $10 million in its first year.

Kylie Minogue

The Australian-British pop star has an estimated net worth of $100 million.

Minogue mainly earns her money from her music career, but she is also an actress.

It was reported that the "Magic" hitmaker is being paid by Darenote, a company that owns by her parents which manages all the income she made from tours, appearances, and more.

The singer is also earning through her wide range of perfumes and homewares.

Minogue covers the song "Marry The Night" in Gaga's anniversary album.

Olly Alexander

According to Otaku Kart, the British queer singer and activist is worth over $1.5 million.

The "King" hitmaker started his career at a very young age by appearing in movies such as "Gulliver's Travel" with Jack Black and "God Help the Girl."

He later entered the music industry by being the frontman of the British pop band "Years and Years."

He had also collaborated with legendary musicians like Elton John.

Alexander reimagined the song "The Edge Of Glory" in the new album.

Ben Platt

The Broadway actor and singer has an estimated net worth of $3 million as of 2021.

The actor made his Broadway debut in 2014, starring in the hit musical "The Book of Mormon." he later got his first film career by starring in the film "Pitch Perfect" as Benji.

Platt became a successful actor and singer, landing him a lead role in the Netflix series "The Politician."

Ben Platt covered the song "You & I" in Lady Gaga's anniversary album.

Big Freedia

The New Orleans native singer has an estimated net worth of $3.5 million.

Freedia started her career as a choir director and later found herself entering the music industry.

She is known for her aggressive vocals and upbeat songs.

Besides earning money from her music, she also makes coins from her career as an interior designer.

The "Louder" hitmaker's success landed her collaborations with Kesha and Beyonce.

Big Freedia reimagined the song "Judas" in Gaga's new album.

