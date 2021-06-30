Brett Butler in Trouble After Pandemic Wiped Her Out Not Just Financially, Friend Says

'90s star Brett Butler is reportedly in dire straits. The actress turned psychic is allegedly facing homelessness and its up to her good friends to help her by raising some funds. He last gig was with Reese Witherspoon on "The Morning Show."

She could not book another job since.

This is why her close friend Lon Strickler launched a GoFundMe campaign for Butler. He wrote, "We all love and know Brett from her TV series "Grade Under Fire," like Grace Kelly, and her many TV and stage appearances."

However, Strickler wrote that the past year had place Butler in a bad position, not just financially, but physically and mentally as well, as reported by Radar Online.

"But like many others, this past year has put her in a critical situation and desperation has set in. I'm not exaggerating using those words. It is urgent. Brett has exhausted all of her resources and the stress of looming eviction is straining her mentally and physically," he said on the page.

Lon said the actress certainly deserves all the help she can get from her friends and the public because she is a very good person and firend. She is "one of the kindest down to earth people that anyone will meet. She has helped me get through some rough times and I feel it's time for me, and her friends to help get her through this," Lon added.

The actress however does not know about the page herself. She would have not allowed for it.

Lon revealed that Brett did not ask him to start the GoFundMe and would have never asked for help on her own. So far, the campaign is certainly driving in interest and has already raised $2,000 out of its $15,000 goal.

This is not the first time Butler faced homelessness though.

She led quite a troubled life and faced homelessness in the past. She became a houehold name for starring on the ABC sitcom from 1993 till 1998. However, when the show was cancelled, Brett went on to become addicted to drugs and spent some time in rehab. She also found it hard to do some acting work as well. She eventually moved to Georgia, where she lived in certain homeless shelters for a while.

In 2011, Brett spoke to The Hollywood Reporter revealing she had been living in homeless shelters in Georgia. This interview opened doors for her, so she was able to get several projects and get back to her feet.

In an interview when she was already feeling a bit on a stabler track, she revealed that she almost died. ""I almost died like Michael Jackson. ... I was dying of addiction," she said during an interview.

She added, "I did everything but crack and needles pretty much. I had a variety of things given to me by doctor, and other things. I'm not doing it to be coy, but I'm not going to go through what I did. I did it 'til the wheels came off."

