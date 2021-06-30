James Franco refuses to face more headaches that he finally signed to settle the sexual misconduct lawsuit by paying a settlement fee.

Nearly two years since Franco first bombarded with a lawsuit, he formally expressed his desire to settle everything by paying a fee.

In a report by Fox News, it revealed that Franco agreed to pay a whopping $2,235,000 to end the October 2019 lawsuit. The aforesaid case involves him and his associates in a shameful sexual act.

The lawsuit previously stated that the "Disaster Artist" star forced students to show explicit scenes on camera.

The 43-year-old actor formally signed the papers that were made public on Wednesday. However, a Los Angeles judge will still need to approve it.

What James Franco Did?

Two women named Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal filed a complaint in Los Angeles County Superior Court in 2019. They alleged that Franco and his partners sexualized their powers as teachers and an employer.

The group reportedly used the chance to have the students engage in NSFW roles for their projects.

Both Tither-Kaplan and Gaal said that they were victims of fraud. They reportedly paid $300 a month for the acting school Franco and Vince Jolivette opened in 2014. Unfortunately, the school became the actor's way to sexually objectified them.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old actor's attorneys denied the allegations and called the statements "baseless."

The lawsuit, which falls under a class action, has to publicize information in the filing. Thus, the $2.2 million settlement fee became known to the public.

READ MORE: Jamie Spears Lying? Britney Spears' Conservator Slams Father Over Medical Freedom Claims

The $894,000 of the amount would reportedly go to the plaintiffs while $1,341,000 would serve as a common fund of the class action's members.

Tither-Kaplan and Gaal would also receive their shares from the amount - $670,500 and $223,500 respectively.

But the agreement demands all parties to release a joint statement that could deny all the allegations in the complaint.

"All agree on the need to make sure that no one in the entertainment industry - regardless of sex, race, religion, disability, ethnicity, background, gender or sexual orientation - faces discrimination, harassment or prejudice of any kind," the statement says.

As of the writing, there is no update yet as to when the public will know whether the judge approves it or not. However, it was previously said that the case was already settled back in February, although the terms remained unknown.

READ ALSO: Prince Charles, Camilla to Skip Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling Because of One Awkward Reason [Details]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles