Chris Hansen Arrested: 'To Catch a Predator' Host Ignores This Court Order [REPORT]

Former television host in NBC, Chris Hansen received a warrant of arrest after deciding not to attend a court hearing in Michigan.

Sources reported that the host had been subpoenaed by Scott Koerner, the Shiawassee County Prosecuting Attorney.

The prosecuting attorney scheduled him to attend the country courtroom on Thursday but he failed to do so.

Hansen assisted authorities during a sting operation that resulted in the arrest of three pedophiles last October 2020.

The sting operation was somewhat similar to the procedure he did during "To Catch a Predator," which had been successful for the past years.

Chris's connection to the case made his presence in the court important as his expertise and statements will further prove that the three men purposely sought underaged girls.

Other than the "To Catch a Preditor," Hansen is also known for hosting "Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen" back in 2015.

Chris Hansen's Previous Arrest For a Shopping Spree Costing $13,000 Paid Using Bounced Checks

The incident in Michigan is not the first time Chris Hansen encountered a warrant arrest.

According to TMZ, the television journalist was locked in handcuffs for bouncing checks in Stamford, Connecticut.

In January 2019, Chris had turned himself in after being issued a warrant of arrest using null checks and a $13,000 debt.

Police officials reported that the former host had failed to properly pay a local business for a shopping spree he transacted in 2017.

The items he bought for planned "marketing events" included 355 mugs, 288 shirts, and 650 vinyl decals from a mom-and-pop shop, says Stamford PD.

The business owner revealed that he threatened to report Hansen after receiving the first bounced check to which Chris negotiated with him to allow four separate partial payments.

However, the owner refused the deal and finally approached local authorities after a second check bounced.

Former 'To Catch A Predator' Host Chris Hansen Continues Legacy with Canadian Nonprofit Event

Before being issued an arrest for skipping court summons, Chris Hansen had been busy spreading his advocacy for child protection.

Last May 2021, Chris partnered with DEFEND for their "10-hour Ink-A-Thon," along with other celebrities.

This article said the former host had been assigned to read the names of those who signed a petition for all social media sites to have an age verification for its users.



