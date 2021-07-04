Following Zendaya and Tom Holland's steamy car kiss, many fans took to Twitter to react to the situation, a lot of supporters also posted hilarious memes, including those who allege Nicki Minaj's relationship with the actor.

Celebrities are often paired with each other by their fans on social media; one bizarre pairing is Minaj and Holland, who started trending in 2019 after a stan account with a username @tomnetherlands uploaded a fake video of the pair's FaceTime call.

The joke later resurfaced in July of last year when the rapper announced she's having a baby. Fans didn't want to miss the opportunity to poke fun; they began congratulating Holland as they believe he's the baby daddy.

More recently, the hilarious rumor began popping out again after Zendaya and Holland's car kiss. Numerous fans posted memes about Zendaya being the "homewrecker" of the relationship.

The big question is: did Nicki Minaj and Tom Holland had a serious relationship and a baby? Holland tells it all.

Earlier this year, in an interview with Esquire, the "Spiderman" star finally addressed the issue, saying the rumor stressed him out.

"I realised I've never met Nicki Minaj. So that was a big relief for me because I'm not ready to have kids." the actor said. (via Pop Buzz)

Zendaya being a homewrecker is not what i expected of 2021.. pic.twitter.com/gRwIUlDEoj — Amal (@amlstw) July 2, 2021

The rumor is simply an internet joke after all. The queen of rap and the actor never dated nor met each other in the past.

READ NOW: Prince William Permanently Thinks of Prince Harry in this Shocking Light After Their Rushed Reunion?

Zendaya and Tom Holland's smooch

Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship seems to be getting stronger as they were publicly seen sharing a steamy kiss recently.

Per Page Six, the rumored couple was first spotted hanging out with Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, in Silver Lake, Los Angeles, California.

Even though paparazzi were all around them, the two shared a passionate kiss.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been dating for years?

After starring in the hit 2017 film "Spiderman: Homecoming," dating rumors began to circulate as the on-screen couple was spotted several times hanging out with each other.

According to a source who spoke to People, the pair began to date while filming the movie, and they kept their relationship privately.

The source added that the "Euphoria" actress has been going on vacations with Holland to spend some quality time if they're not acting on set.

"They're both really ambitious and they challenge each other - but, most importantly, they make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth." another source stated.

However, the actress took to her Twitter to hilariously slam the "vacation" rumors, "Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996 ???" she wrote with a laughing emoji.

At the time of this writing, Nicki Minaj, Tom Holland, and Zendaya never publicly addressed the recent memes circulated around the internet.

READ ALSO: Britney Spears Lied During Conservatorship Hearing? Facts Expected To Come Out on Next Hearing

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles