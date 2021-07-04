Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus seem to be getting along with each other as they were recently photographed holding hands months after dating rumors began to circulate.

The pair attended the "Space Jam: A New Legacy" party at Six Flags, Valencia, California, and their close friends, including Matthew Scott Montgomery.

Lovato, who recently came out as non-binary and preferred "they/them" pronouns," was seen wearing a pink shirt paired with colorful sweatpants. On the other hand, Cyrus wore a white sweater and a pair of denim pants with patches.

The sighting fuels the rumors that the two might be in a romantic relationship; What is the origin of this speculation?

Dating Rumors

Earlier this year, per Page Six, a source revealed the two had spent a lot of time with each other after recording their collaboration song titled "Easy."

Another source also stated Cyrus and Lovato have been hanging out and eating dinner together.

"They're very close and have been hanging out," a source stated.

However, an insider close to Lovato clarified the issue saying the pair are not romantically involved calling the rumors "weird."

"They got together for this song that sorta came together a bit last minute, and they hang out." the insider noted, insisting that the pair only collaborated in a song.

The theme park date is exactly a week after Lovato and Cyrus's performance at the YouTube Pride 2021 virtual concert.

The "Dancing With The Devil" hitmaker took to Instagram to share their sentiments with Cyrus by writing, "Thank you @noahcyrus for closing out the night w me for @youtube's pride 2021 celebration I'm so happy we finally got to sing our song together #Easy,"

Miley Cyrus's younger sister was also spotted in the comment section, "thank you for having me you were effortlessly perfect and im never not in awe of u" she wrote.

Cyrus previously dated rapper Lil Xan a few years back, but their relationship ends up in a messy breakup.

Lovato was previously linked to Joe Jonas and was engaged to Max Ehrich, but it didn't last long as the pair called off their engagement last year.

At the time of this writing, both Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus have not publicly confirmed nor deny the dating rumors.

