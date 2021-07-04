Billie Eilish faced a handful of controversies over the past few weeks and has been trending on social media for all the wrong reasons. More recently, the singer seems to be redeeming herself on TikTok and Instagram as she shares suggestive posts.

The "Bad Guy" hitmaker is known for her wacky and goofy side by the posts she shares around the internet. She has been following memes and trends that her supporters adore.

Things took to a different direction as she blurted out an NSFW phrase in a recent TikTok post. (watch the video below)

In the video, the singer appears to be lying down while eating a piece of tortilla. Nearing the end, Eilish randomly said, "Who wants to eat me out?"

Despite the graphic words she used, the video quickly became viral and got 9 million likes at the time of this writing.

Following this, the singer also took to her Instagram to post a series of seductive photos.

In now-expired Instagram stories obtained by The Sun, Eilish can be seen sticking her tongue out while looking directly in the camera.

Billie Eilish vía Instagram stories

In another photo, the singer also shared a close-up snap of her chest.

Fans react

The "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" hitmaker's TikTok video immediately gained popularity with over 320,000 comments and counting.

Fans expressed their excitement in the comment section.

"I've been waiting for this day for a long time." one wrote.

"im not really a pick me girl but PICK ME, CHOOSE ME, LOVE ME," another one wrote.

"Don't worry guys, I will volunteer as tribute I've been eating Arby's for years, I've got this." one commented.

Not the first time Billie Eilish shared suggestive content.

As we previously reported, the Grammy-winning singer also posted a viral video dancing with her female backup dancers.

She was seen twerking and vibing to her new song titled "Lost Cause."

In the video, Eilish was seen struggling with her top, and her chest is slowly showing on cam; she immediately added a ghost emoji to cover her bust before it was completely exposed.

"t*tties was falling out." she wrote on the video.

Before her recent posts, the singer faced backlash after old videos of her lipsyncing "asian slurs" resurfaced on social media. She already addressed the issue and clarified that she was young and innocent when the videos were taken.

