Iggy Azalea is entering a new music era as she rarely releases songs following the birth of her first child. The rapper released a music video to promote her upcoming album, but many fans were disappointed after it dropped.

The new song titled "I Am The Stripclub" was accompanied by a video. The latest release is an exciting experience for fans as it is a sign of a fruitful year full of live performances and new songs. Critics, on the other hand, are not pleased.

In the video, the "Pretty Girls" hitmaker can be seen sporting a striped see-through dress and a black wig, which is uncommon for her to wear as she always appears with platinum blonde hair. (Watch the full video below)

The unrecognizable look draws a handful of adverse reactions on Twitter accusing the Australian rapper of blackfishing- a situation wherein white people would artificially tan themselves to look like a Black person.

"Iggy Azalea is blackfishing. Idk why people are defending her when it's obvious she's trying to look racially ambiguous," one user wrote.

"I didn't recognize Iggy Azalea from these photos. She got rid of the blonde hair and has a spray tan darker than Amber Rose. She is hardcore blackfishing and trolling with the look and the song." another user wrote.

"Can someone please tell #IggyAzalea that she's not a person of color ?? Stop Blackfishing it's very discriminatory abd vulgar especially in this BLM era," one tweeted.

Despite the backlash she received, some fans still defended the rapper.

"Everyone is beefing with @IGGYAZALEA about her new video. I once shot a video in all black, with a ton of red lights and I looked 3 shades tanner in that scene than the rest of them. Leave her alone. There are more pressing issues in the world." singer AdELA wrote.

Iggy Azalea hits back.

The rapper broke her silence and defended herself by saying she's not wearing a darker foundation and she has been using the same shade of makeup for years.

I can’t care about something that ridiculous and baseless.

I’m wearing a shade 6 in armarni foundation, it’s the same shade I’ve worn for the last 3 years.

It’s the same shade in every music video since sally Walker.

Suddenly I wear a black wig in a club scene & its an issue. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2021

She also pointed out that she just wore a new hairstyle.

This is the color I wear, it’s on the arm color of a tan white person.

I’m not wearing crazy dark makeup at ALL.

Everyone in the club scene looks darker, it’s a club scene!

I’m sick of ppl trying to twist my words or make shit a problem when all I’ve done is try a hair color. pic.twitter.com/CGQIOQiWGD — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 3, 2021

Azalea's last tweet explained the lighting on the set is to blame as the scenes were showing a stripclub that's why her, and her dancers' skin, appears to be darker.

