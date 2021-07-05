Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Wedding Snubbed by Adam Levine? Real Reason for No-Show Revealed

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are officially married! The couple tied the knot over the July 4th weekend in an intimate ceremony. Only a few of the closest friends were invited to the special day, but why is Adam Levine absent?

Levine and Shelton were considered "arch-nemesis" on-screen as they always hilariously feud in NBC's "The Voice," where they serve as coaches.

Per Page Six, the "Maroon 5" frontman did not attend the wedding as he spent his weekend in Miami, Florida. According to sources who spoke to the outlet, Levine was recording something, but they did not mention if it's for new music.

The insider added Levine had a weekend getaway with his wife Behati Prinsloo and their children. The singer also did a yoga session.

It was not mentioned if Levine was invited or not, but another fellow,"The Voice" co-star, reportedly attended the special event.

Carson Daly, the show's host, was present at the event; he brought his wife, Siri Daly.

At the time of this writing, no further information about other celebrity guests was confirmed, but the outlet mentioned the number of people who attended was around 40.

It is confirmed that Stefani's three children with ex Gavin Rossdale attended and her parents, Dennis Stefani and Patty Flynn.

The Wedding

Stefani recently took to Instagram to share the first set of photos of her "dream wedding." The "Cool" hitmaker can be seen wearing an unconventional wedding dress paired with a pair of white country boots. (Check out the photos below)

Her husband, on the other hand, is wearing a simple suit with a country twist; he paired his wedding outfit with dark denim jeans.

The special occasion took place in the rural town of Tishomingo, Oklahoma, where Shelton's ranch is located.

As we previously reported, the country singer intended to build a church within his property for the wedding. They reportedly flew to the state a week before to get a marriage license.

Blake Shelton and Adam Levine's friendship

The two were insanely close in real life, but they often "feud" on-screen as they constantly battle for a contestant to choose one of them as their coach.

In early reports, Levine publicly stated he disapproves the couple's marriage when he appeared on "The Ellen Show" earlier this year, but it was a hilarious joke after all.

I don't support their marriage, she's so cool, and he's not." the singer said.

