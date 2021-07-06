Daniel Mickelson, an up-and-coming actor who starred in several TV series and movies, has passed away at the age of 23 during the Fourth of July weekend.

On Monday, his death was announced by his sister Meredith, describing how her heart is "shattered" by the tragedy.

"Yesterday, I lost my brother, best friend and the other half of my heart."

"There wasn't a person I loved more on this earth. There's no words that can do him justice that I could write."

Meredith described her brother as someone who had "the happiest brightest smiley most sunshine human to exist."

She concluded, "I'm so happy God chose me to be his sister for his whole amazing life."

Meanwhile, his girlfriend Maddy Haley reflected on their year-long romance.





Mickelson was seen cooking, singing, and laughing in the kitchen while Maddy was filming him in one video.





"This was last week," she revealed. I don't know how you left.."





Another scene depicts an ambitious actor reading the script while sitting on the balcony of a robe. " heard him say: "My fingers crossed and I was confident. "

Friends of Daniel Mickelson also immediately took to their respective social media accounts to pay tribute to the rising star.

Supermodel Kaia Gerber shared a screenshot of a FaceTime call she had with Daniel, captioning it with, "Thank you for being the reason for so much laughter and happiness in the world. It won't be the same without you here. I love you Daniel."

Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick has also paid his respects to Daniel by commenting on Meredith's post, saying, "Praying for you," along with two praying emojis and two heart emojis.

Hotel heiress and DJ Paris Hilton also commented and said, "So sad to hear this. RIP," along with heart emoji.

Scott Disick's girlfriend also said, "I love you forever big brother. I can't believe this is real."

Other stars also flooded Meredith Mickelson's Instagram, such as Madison Beer, Lottie Moss, Zedd, and many more.

Daniel Mickelson's latest Instagram post showed him enjoying a recent hiking trip to Hawaii and several pictures with his girlfriend, Maddie Haley.

Maddie took to Instagram on Monday to share an emotional tribute, "Now I have a guardian angel by my side for the rest of my life. I am going to make you so proud. I love you forever babe."

A cause of death for Daniel Mickelson is yet to be revealed.

Daniel Mickelson Hollywood Career

Daniel Mickelson starred in "Mani" and the indie horror movie "The Killer Clown Meets The Candy Man."

He became known for posting to Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat.

Daniel was also previously associated with Brooklyn Beckham's fiancé Nicola Peltz and model Lexi Downie.

