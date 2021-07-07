Meghan Markle Receives Praises After Reports Calling Her “Hard To Work With'

Former chief of staff of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shared nothing but appreciation about her time with the couple in one interview for The Cuts "How I Get It Done" column.

The Cuts introduced the former chief of staff, Catherine St-Laurent, a philanthropic and strategic communications adviser. She has worked with everyone from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Melinda and Bill Gates.

The adviser recently moved to serve as a senior adviser to Prince Harry and Megan's charitable organization, the Archewell Foundation.



As Catherine got interviewed, she shared that "It was an incredible experience."

The communications adviser also spoke how talented the couple were, and they are such creative leaders, adding, "I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to do that, to be able to be with them on their journey."

The chief of staff also described the time she spends with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as something that is "fulfilling."

"I think they have the potential to be very influential leaders in the social-impact space. I look forward to continuing to be a part of that."

Former Chief of Staff Clashes With Past Reports While Working With Meghan Markle

According to this article, the comments stand in stark contrast to past reports that Meghan Markle was "difficult" to work in Kensington Palace.

In March, royal aides also accused Meghan of bullying during her time at the palace, alleging that the duchess "left staff shaking with fear" in a report conveniently published just a few days before Meghan and Harry's interview Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan, for her part, has denied the allegations.

Meghan Markle Responds On "Bullying" Accusations And Clearing Her Name Inside The Palace

Meghan Markle was reported to be "determined" to clear her name as she continues to battle against adverse claims thrown at her.

The Times reported some of those who worked for Meghan after joining the royal family have less fond memories.

Staff were bullied and some are even brought to tears while working, per sources. One said they were humiliated by her on several occasions.

Buckingham Palace reportedly brought in independent external investigators to probe Meghan Markle's "bullying claims" this issue was brought to attention agains the Duchess of Sussex.

