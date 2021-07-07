Reese Witherspoon Net Worth 2021: Actress Wants To Sell $1 Billion Value Company

Reese Witherspoon is about to explore a new venture.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the "Legally Blonde" star explores a sale of her media company called Hello Sunshine.

Hello Sunshine is behind several hit series such as "Big Little Lies" and "Little Fires Everywhere." It is estimated that the company, founded in November 2016, is valued at $1 billion.

Now, it has been getting several suitors, including Apple Inc, per the publication.

The 45-year-old has worked with Apple TV for her show with Jennifer Aniston titled "The Morning Show."

Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth, are reportedly working with partner Seth Rodsky and investors and business advisers to find a buyer for Hello Sunshine.

As of writing, it is unclear what the possible sale's progress is and the reason behind for possible selling.

Reese Witherspoon founded the company to put the "women at the center of every story" in stories they create, according to their mission.

Back in April, the "Cruel Temptation" star confessed to feeling overwhelmed with her media company after it being named as TIME100's Most Influential Companies.

She previously wrote in an Instagram post, "I can't properly express what a humbling experience it is to be recognized by @time as a business leader."

Reese Witherspoon went on to say, "The minute my career became about amplifying other women's voices, and creating more for others, the world opened up for me in the most incredible ways."

Some of the upcoming productions under the company include Amazon's "Daisy Jones and the Six," as well as movie adaptations of "Where the Crawdads Sing" and "Luckiest Girl Alive," which will become a TV show.



Reese Witherspoon Net Worth 2021

Reese Witherspoon started her career in Hollywood at a very young age, but she didn't only get income from acting.

She was able to diversify her income streams, such as Draper James and Hello Sunshine.

As of 2021, it is estimated that Reese Witherspoon's net worth is $200 million.

Reese starred in her first-ever film in the 1991 "The Man in the Moon."

Now, for "The Morning Show," she gets $2 million per episode.

Even if Reese Witherspoon quits acting and Hollywood in general, she'll have so many businesses to get her income from.

Not only is she an actress and a businesswoman, but she's also a producer and has even started her book club. She can do so many things.

