Things are getting more exciting between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck.

Lopez recently released her newest single "Cambia El Paso" (Change the Step) with Rauw Alejandro. The celebratory song also acts as a reminder to the singer that she is now at the peak of her life.

In a new interview on Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Lopez noted that people around her always wonder how she is and if she is okay. The 51-year-old then assured that she currently feels super happy as she has never been this better in her entire life.

"I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I've really gotten to a place in my life where I'm great on my own," she said.

She added that she is currently in a place where amazing things happen to her again after thinking they may never occur anymore.

Per Lopez, she acknowledged all the love and support that currently comes in her way. Because of these things, she finally reached the "best time of her life."

the legendary @JLo talking her new track with @rauwalejandro and much more. happening today on @AppleMusic. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2vXx4PIQqy — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) July 5, 2021

Her comment perfectly fits her current situation. The mother-of-twins reconciled with her ex-fiance Ben Affleck after calling off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez.

When "Best Part" Started?

She confessed in the same interview that she felt the best on her own while filming "Shotgun Wedding" in the Dominican Republic.

Lopez noted that, although some people get more inspired when they are heartbroken, a different one happens to her. With her blooming relationship with the "Justice League" actor, it is not surprising that she could create new music again.

"When I feel really good, I really feel like I do my best music. And so I got back from the Dominican Republic and I immediately had notified everybody that I know and like, I want to get in the studio," she went on.

Her latest song talks about "change," as well, specifically the different things that happened after her split from Rodriguez.

She personally explained to SiriusXM's Pitbull's Globalization show on July 1 that the song is about not being afraid to take a step forward. At that time, she firmly told everyone to "make that move and dance" if something's not right anymore.

