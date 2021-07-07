Vladimir Valentinovich Menshov, an Oscar-winning Russian Director known for his Soviet film titled "Moscow Does Not Believe In Tears," has passed away at 81.

A Russian-based film studio "Mosfilm" broke the news; Menshov has tragically died on July 5 due to COVID-19 complications.

According to IMDb, the award-winning director was born on September 17, 1937; he spent his early days in Baku, known as Azerbaijan. Menshov started his movie career by studying in the state film school called VGIK, where most Russian directors and actors studied.

"Moscow Does Not Believe In Tears" was his second film ever as a director, and it amassed numerous nods and praises from film critics. The 1980 film was recognized by the Academy Awards, where it bagged the Best Foreign Film category.

Unfortunately, Menshov could not attend and receive his award personally because of the political nature at the time. Still, a USSR Commissioner accepted the prized possession on his behalf.

The movie features his wife, Vera Alentova. It revolves around three women who moved to Moscow from the province to have a better life. The film relates to all generations as people often abandon their hometowns and move to an urban place in the 1970s.

Other popular films directed by Menshov are "Love and Doves," a 1985 film about a farmer who falls in love with a city girl, "Shirli-myrli" a movie released in 1995 that revolves around the cultural and political aspect of Russia, and "The Envy of Gods" a 2000 film about his love for the Soviet-era lifestyle.

READ NOW: Sharon Stone In Love Again? Actress Dating 25-Year-Old Rapper Years After Bumble Spree

Fans and celebrities mourn.

Following the news of his tragic death, numerous fans and colleagues took to the internet to express their sadness.

"Goodbye my dear teacher. Rest in peace. I had the honor to learn from him, to act with him, to communicate. A person with his own point of view, position, personal attitude. A person who was not afraid to speak the truth, talented, conscientious, real. Goodbye," Actor Andrey Sokolov wrote in his blog. (via Then 24)

"a huge loss for our cinema and our culture." Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

"Vladimir Menshov passed away this morning - may the earth rest in peace to you," one fan wrote.

Vladimir Menshov was survived by his wife, actress Vera Alentova, his child Yuliya Menshova, and grandchildren, Taisia Gordina and Andrei Gordin.

READ ALSO: ACE Family's Mansion Listed on Zillow For $7.5M Amid Eviction Rumors, Scamming Allegations

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles