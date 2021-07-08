Joe Exotic's estranged husband, Dillon Passage, seems to have moved on and shown off his newly-found love on social media amid "Tiger King's" search for a new romance.

Passage recently took to Instagram to share his love and appreciation for his new boyfriend named John.

He mentioned that he's been keeping his relationship private amid his separation from Exotic, and he's experiencing hardships in life recently, but John always stood beside him.

Passage added that his new beau serves as his "rock" as he navigates through his shortcomings.

"this is an appreciation post for this special special man. Thank you for being you." he concluded.

The shocking revelation comes after he separated from Exotic a few months back, and the two are planning to file for divorce.

Even though Passage is starting a new beginning in his dating life, he told the outlet he's still on good terms with Exotic.

"We will always be in each other's lives." he stated, after adding they have been supportive of each other.

Is Joe Exotic desperate to find new love?

Exotic, popularly known as "Tiger King," is looking for a new love life even though he's still serving jail time.

In early reports, the 58-year-old zoo owner was charged with "conspiring to murder" Carole Baskin, who's also known to rescue exotic animals. Exotic is also facing accusations of illegally killing tigers in his zoo to have more space for new animals.

If anyone has a gay friend or a friend that’s not out but would love a date with Joe Exotic upon his release, get them on Bachelor King! Yes straight guys are welcome too!



Details at https://t.co/okRY62Dtaz.#TigerKing pic.twitter.com/BhZBOhmKa8 — Joe Exotic (@joe_exotic) July 6, 2021

More recently, "Tiger King" took to his Twitter account to announce his "Bachelor King" contest that aims to find his perfect match.

The contest is open to men- gay or straight- over 18 years old. The top three winners will receive an all-inclusive paid trip with Exotic himself for four days.

The winners will be announced in October this year.

Joe and Dillon's separation

According to reports, Exotic's lawyer, Francisco Hernandez, reveals Passage had given the "Tiger King" a call in jail telling him he wants to leave him.

Exotic was reportedly devastated by the news and had been planning to file for divorce before Passage can.

Passage also took to his Instagram to reveal his heartbreaking situation.

"Joe and I are seeking a divorce. This wasn't an easy decision to make but Joe and I both understand that this situation isn't fair to either of us." he wrote.

He also mentioned his life was turned upside down following his appearance in Exotic's Netflix show.

