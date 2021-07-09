WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

'RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars 6' dropped another episode, and fans can't chill! New York City-based drag queen, Jan, gets her first win ever as she failed to snatch the crown during season 12, but fans aren't convinced.

The queens were asked to pay homage to their chosen Super Bowl icons and lipsync a rendition of RuPaul's greatest hits for the main challenge.

Jan is a Little Monster- Lady Gaga's fanbase- based on her social media posts, and it's evident that she'll be choosing the pop star.

The drag queen gave her all as she danced to the song "Can You Feel The Love?"

Her efforts were not put to waste as she won the challenge. Unfortunately, she didn't win the lipsync against this week's assassin, Jessica Wilde, from season 2, but she's grateful as this is her first time winning.

The cash tip, which is $20,000, failed to be snatched by Jan, making it roll over to the next episode making the reward a total of $30,000.

READ NOW: 'RHOC' Star Shannon Beador Sues Facebook, Instagram Over 'Scam' Ads Endangering the Public and Her Career

Why are fans not convinced with Jan's win?

Although Jan won the episode and redeemed herself from her "Rusical" challenge on her original season, many fans think her fellow contestant, Trinity K Bonet, deserves to win as she "embodied Beyonce," and broke the show's long-running curse.

The fans are talking about the "Beyonce curse" wherein past contestants were not successful in portraying the singer and most of them ended up in the bottom where they got bad critques.

A few of the past queens who unsuccessfuly tried impersonating Beyonce were Tyra Sanchez, the winner of season 2, Kenya Michaels from season 4, and Asia O'Hara of season 10.

Trinity K Bonet finally broke the Beyoncé curse on Drag Race. Truly a legend. #AllStars6 pic.twitter.com/Cbr1RIRoMF — Follow Madame Vaudeville (@onlyedgarxo) July 8, 2021

"don't wanna be rude but i hope this is the last I'll be seeing jan in the top cause that lipsync." one fan wrote.

"Guess I'm in the minority but I'm not feeling Jan at all. Should of been Trinity's second win IMO" another fan wrote.

"Jan I'm really happy for you but TKB has the best performance." one tweeted.

Fans also allege that the production intended Jan to win the episode for the sake of her redemption storyline.

Contestant paid homage to Super Bowl icons.

Before the episode, the queens had chosen individual super bowl performers throughout the years.

Ginger Minj opted for Fergie, who performed in 2011 along with "Black Eyed Peas." Trinity K Bonet performed Beyonce's iconic halftime show in 2013. Kylie Sonique Love performed a rendition of Stevie Tyler's appearance and many more.

In the end, Yara Sofia and A'Keria Chanel Davenport ended up at the bottom after they failed to embody their chosen singers, Shakira and Prince.

Yara Sofia was sent home by the majority of the votes.

READ ALSO: TikTok Star Caitlyn Loane Dead at 19: Final Video's Cryptic Message Explored, Shocking Cause of Death Revealed

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles