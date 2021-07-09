Bye Prince George? Kate Middleon and Prince William Thinking of Getting Son Out of London

Prince William and Prince George

There is a high chance that Prince George could leave London, after he turns eight on July 22. Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly mulling over this decision and pondering what their next moves would be if it does happen. 

According to Express UK, Prince George would have to brave it out there soon if he's asked to follow his father's footsteps. At present, he is studying at Thomas's School in Battersea, located at the southwest of London. But upon turning 8, he may be taken to Ludrove School in Berkshire instead, where Prince William himself had studied.

Uncle Prince Harry, presently oceans away, also studied there.

An insider has revealed to Daily Mail UK that both Kate Middleton and Prince William appear keen to send their son away from London. They are already reportedly checking out school options around Berkshire. 

"Nothing has been decided and of course they could very well decide to keep the children at Thomas's, but William and Kate have recently visited schools in the Berkshire area, which has got a lot of people talking," the insider said. 

If the decision is made to send George to a school in Berkshire, he would become a boarder - relatively independent, and away from his parents and siblings, who are all likely to be staying back in London. 

But then, Berkshire would not be that unfamiliar to him. The Cambridges have strong family ties to Berkshire, since Kate Middleton's mom Carole and dad Michael are living in the county. At the same time, relatives Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex also owns a residence in the county, particularly at Bagshot Park. 

Meanwhile, sister Princess Charlotte, known for her feisty nature at a tender age would remain back in Battersea to study. In the future, as the only daughter of the next King and the sister of another future King, she is said to have a very busy and bright future as a working royal. 

Princess Charlotte is particularly going to be eligible for the Princess Royal title in the future, which is currently held by Princess Anne, according to royal experts. 

Royal author, Duncan Larcombe, explained to Town and Country magazine, "The title of Princess Royal is traditionally bestowed on the eldest daughter of the monarch." He added, "It is a title that remains for life, so Princess Charlotte will have to wait at least until the death of the current Princess Royal."

