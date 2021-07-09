Jamie Lynn Spears addressed the false buzzes about her upcoming memoir.

This week, new details about Jamie Lynn's new memoir emerged. Her fans and followers felt shocked and excited upon seeing Britney Spears' lyric on the book's title.

However, what the news outlets reported seems to be false.

On Friday, Worth Publishing sent an exclusive statement to PEOPLE to correct people's ideas about Jamie Lynn's memoir.

"Worthy Publishing, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, became aware earlier today that premature information about Jamie Lynn Spears's still-in-development book project has been erroneously released online to book retail sites," the statement reads.

It also claimed that the information online was incorrect and incomplete. The reports about Britney's lyrics also sounded disrespectful amid the family's conservatorship battle.

Following the first message, Worthy Publishing's website updated the readers and revealed that the memoir's title would be "I Must Confess: Family, Fame, and Figuring It Out." The first line referenced Britney's hit single "Baby One More Time."

The publishing company then explained that the title was for internal use only and serves as a placeholder.

It assured to release the final title before the official publication next year.

About Jamie Lynn's New Book

In the same statement, Worthy Publishing disclosed that the book has been in development for over a year. Because this will be the first time the actress would share her words, they all want to make all the information as accurate and complete as possible.

According to Page Six, the book will explore "never-before-heard stories" from Jamie Lynn. This will reportedly include how her life feels like an inspiration of "16 and Pregnant" as well as her daughter's ATV accident.

The new details came after she divulged to the public that she has been receiving death threats after commenting on her sister's conservatorship.

"Hi, I respect that everyone has the right to express themselves. But can we please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children," she wrote, as stated on the screenshot shared by People.

Jamie Lynn currently lives with her two children - 13-year-old Maddie Briann and 3-year-old Ivey Joan. She added that even her little kids became subject to threats due to her statements.

