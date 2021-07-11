Bill and Melinda Gates' Employees 'Freaking Out' Over Foundation's Future Amid Their Divorce

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates announced they were headed to divorce after 27 years of marriage.

They share three kids, and in the past several years, they spent over $45 billion on philanthropy alone.

Their non-profit organization, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has an endowment of $49.8 billion with over 1,600 employees.

Though it may seem that everything is okay, with the couple having their high-profile lawyers to negotiate divorce terms, employees of their foundation are reportedly freaking out about its future.

A former top executive at the Gates Foundation revealed to the Financial Times, "People are really worried that the credibility and standing of the foundation is in jeopardy now, especially in areas like gender empowerment."

Bill and Melinda are co-chairs of the foundation.

But the publication reported that they have heard "dissent and doubts" on what the Gates' organization future will be after setting the non-profit up in 2000 to help people lead healthy and productive lives, especially in developing countries.

Additionally, it was also confirmed that though they will continue to be co-chairs of the non-profit for two more years, Melinda may be removed or she may leave if proven she can no longer work with Bill Gates.

If Melinda resigns, Bill will be providing her with "personal resources" for philanthropy, separate from the foundation.

The non-profit said in a statement that the couple would continue to be committed to working "constructively together," but they have also agreed to take an additional step to continue the foundation's work - by Melinda French Gates resigning.

According to reports, the mom-of-three is "deeply proud" of what the Gates Foundation has accomplished over the years and will remain fully committed to her role co-chair and trustee.

Meanwhile, the foundation will be taking on new trustees to expand its perspectives and ensure stability and sustainability.

As of writing, only Bill and Melinda are the trustees of Gates Foundation, as Warren Buffett recently announced his resignation.

READ ALSO: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'At Risk' Of Losing Archewell Trademark [DETAILS]





Why Is Warren Buffet Leaving the Gates Foundation?

In a statement released last June, Warren Buffett decided to resign from Gates Foundation and other organizations and companies other than his own, Berkshire Hathaway.

But he assured that his goals are aligned with Gates Foundation and added that his "physical participation is in no way needed to achieve these goals."

Though there is no exact reason why he is stepping down, questions have been raised about Bill Gates' leadership after reports of his workplace behavior emerged weeks after their divorce announcement.

READ MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton May Get $4.9 Billion Worth of Gift Thanks To Prince Charles

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles