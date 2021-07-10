Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'At Risk' Of Losing Archewell Trademark [DETAILS]

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are having some problems with their trademark application for their organization, Archewell.

They have been running into several troubles trying to trademark it in the US, according to the Daily Mail.

Royal editor Richard Eden wrote on the outlet that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trademark application were advised to resubmit a "better application" that would include more information.

He explained that the couple "have clearly got their global empire that they're pursuing and they are busy trademarking in every dominion."

However, similar to Eden and the rest of the world, nobody really knows what Archewell will be.

"We're still learning more and more as to what this foundation will involve but also Archewell audio for their podcast."

What's Wrong With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Trademark Application?

According to Eden, early this week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly run into trouble with the US authorities because their application is "poorly done."

He explained that the couple should've added more information and detail about their non-profit, so they were told later on to come back once they have a better application.

Prince Harry and Meghan would have to hurry, though, because they only have six months to resubmit. And once they don't do it in time, "It will be thrown out."

They'll once again start from scratch or change their foundation's name to another one.



Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Recently Received Recognition

Population Matters recognized the Duke and Duchess of Sussex with a special award for limiting their family to only two kids, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana.

According to reports, the award is about their impact on the environment by not having any more kids after the birth of their second child last June.

The UK-based foundation campaigns to achieve a sustainable population.

A spokesperson for Population matters said that the couple is a role model for other families, adding, "Having a smaller family reduces our impact on the Earth, and provides a better chance for all our children, their children and future generations to flourish on a healthy planet."

They further said that "a smaller family is also a happy family."

Additionally, it wasn't just the former royals who received money, as nine others have been granted the award to celebrate the United Nation's World Population Day today.

The recipient of each award will receive a $600 donation to their chosen charity.

