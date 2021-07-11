Byron Berline Dead at 77: Tragic Cause of Death Detailed, Family Won't Accept Flowers

Byron Berline, a renowned fiddler, known for his collaborations with "The Rolling Stones" and Bob Dylan, has died at 77.

According to his family, who wrote on his Facebook page, the musician suffered a stroke in his cerebellum; the unfortunate incident leads him to have difficulties in coordination and vision.

They added that Berline was improving as he got more robust over the past few weeks, but his food intake began taking over his lungs.

Berline, later on, got treatments which his family claim "he couldn't recover from."

Following this, his internal organ gave up. He died on Saturday at 7:30 PM.

His family added that they wouldn't be accepting flowers. Instead, they're open for donations that will go to scholarship funds.

Did Byron Berline die from COVID?

Before Berline's family's statement, news surrounding the cause of his death circulated on Twitter and other websites.

Per Acoustic Music Scene, COVID-19 was the reason for his death. However, his family never mentioned it on the Facebook post.

READ NOW: Bill and Melinda Gates' Employees 'Freaking Out' Over Foundation's Future Amid Their Divorce

Byron Berline's life and career

According to the outlet, the fiddler legend spent his early days in Kansas; he later moved to Oklahoma, where his interest in fiddle started. He began playing the instrument at the age of five.

Before being drafted into the United States Army, Berline played on the "Dillards' Pickin' and Fiddlin'" album in 1965 while studying at the University of Oklahoma.

The musician is also a champion in the National Oldtime Fiddlers' Contest Championship, where he bagged top awards. (1965, 1967, and 1970). He was later inducted into the National Fiddler Hall of Fame for his contribution to the music industry.

Per Variety, Berline became a member of the iconic "Blue Grass Boys" and legend Bill Monroe. He co-wrote the hit song "Gold Rush."

The fiddler was also a longtime collaborator of "The Rolling Stones" as he played the instrument for the songs "Country Honk," and "Honky Tonk Women" in 1969.

Berline's musical credit includes collaborations with Elton John, The Eagles, Emmylou Harris, and more.

In total, he produced songs for over 15 albums during his career.

Berline spent his last years as an owner of a music shop in Guthrie, Oklahoma. According to Fox, his store was destroyed by fire in 2019.

His recent passing leads numerous fans to pay their tribute in front of his store by offering flowers.

READ ALSO: Cardi B's Tweet on Daughter Kulture's Birthday Faces Major Flak - What Fans Got Wrong Explained

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles