Everybody can't get enough of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck these days.

After breaking up in 2004 and fast forward to 2021, they have picked up where they left off all those years ago.

JLo even broke up with fiancé Alex Rodriguez, while Ben and his girlfriend of one year, Ana de Armas, had also split months before he tried it again with the Latina singer.

There has been a lot of PDA, and there's no more denying that this may be the real deal for the couple. They are even said to be continuing to move forward in their relationship.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that even if they moved in together and ultimately ended up together after all these years, their friends wouldn't be surprised.

The insider explained, "They're spending all of their free time together and making each other a priority."

The "Maid in Manhattan" actress is said to be the type of person that "falls hard," and that's what happened with her and the "Daredevil" star.

One of the things the mom-of-two loves about her new beau is that he's a nice guy who does his own thing.

"He has his own life and is famous in a different way than she is and is not trying to compete with her by any means."

JLo and Ben reportedly love to support one another.

When news surfaced of JLo and A-Rod's split, Ben Affleck reportedly immediately reached out to his ex, while the "Ain't It Funny" singer "was really excited at the possibility of them rekindling their relationship."

According to several reports, the main reason for their breakup was due to the overwhelming constant media attention Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were getting.

Their fame also put a spotlight on their relationship.

But now, things are better, and they are said to be in a fantastic place as they finally know what works for them as a couple.

Though the pair has different kids from different people, most don't make a big fuss about their mom or their dad's new relationship.

JLo is mom to 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with Marc Anthony. Meanwhile, Ben Affleck shares kids Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, with Jennifer Garner.

But are the exes okay with JLo and Ben making a move on each other?

A-Rod is reportedly feeling regretful with some of the actions he did towards Jennifer Lopez in the past, but he is reportedly happy for his ex, and he is also doing his best to move on.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner is reportedly "happy" for her former husband.

