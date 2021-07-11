The Real Reason Why Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Rushed Their Wedding Revealed

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have been married for over two weeks now, and indeed, they are still on a wedding high.

However, it was recently revealed that their wedding wasn't what they fully hoped for.

According to a source who spoke to Hollywood Life, the celebrity couple may have rushed planning their wedding because of COVID.

Per the source, they wanted a bigger wedding but couldn't wait any longer and didn't want to push it to a further date.

"Blake is so over the moon in love with her," they revealed. "Gwen didn't want to live 'in sin' - meaning, in a relationship and engaged but not married."

The source added how the No Doubt frontwoman is a "total romantic and very traditional."

The real reason why rushed the wedding was the safety of their guests because there has been a significant increase in COVID cases in the US.

As many know, their "The Voice" co-stars, even Adam Levine, who is said to be Blake Shelton's closest friend and rumored to be the singer at the intimate ceremony, hasn't been invited.

"They wanted to keep it as safe as possible so they really only invited people they had been around."

However, the production crew of the hit singing reality show was reportedly in attendance.

READ ALSO: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani FIghting Over Money, Almost Broke Up Before Wedding?

How Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Will Be Spending Their Days

Now that the couple is officially husband and wife, it was revealed that they're looking forward to spending more time in the south.

Even though they saw Gavin Rossdale, Gwen's ex-husband, they continued to live in Blake Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, together with Gwen's kids.

"The boys love being in Oklahoma and will spend time there this summer," the Hollywood Source revealed.

"He does everything he can to make them feel at home there."

Now, the country crooner is officially going to be the step-father of three boys, Kingston, 15, Zuma, 12, and Apollo, 7. Gwen Stefani and her ex-husband share these kids.

The source revealed that Blake wants to be a dad his entire life, so he's "so happy" that it's now the real deal.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani's marriage are currently their second.

The 45-year-old "Minimum Wage" singer was married to Miranda Lambert for five years, while the "Hollaback Girl" hitmaker was married to Gavin for 13 years.

The two couple's separation was around the same time as the other. Then Blake and Gwen met on the set of "The Voice" shortly after.

READ MORE: Alex Rodriguez Ready To Expose Jennifer Lopez's Secrets After 'Betraying' Him?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles