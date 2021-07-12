Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez are finally enjoying a honeymoon following their very sudden wedding in May. Their chosen romantic destination? Netherlands.

Grande, 28 and Gomez, 25 surprised their fans when they secretly got married in May 2021. Fans however, were quick to forgive for not being made aware of the big event in their idol's life and offered their congratulatory messages to the couple.

It appears though that while they got hitched suddenly, they could not immediately take a break and have a honeymoon until now.

Ariana Grande shared a ton of photos of their European escape on Sunday July 11, and it is apparent how cute and how loved up the two look when they are together just having fun.

The couple looked like they had a blast taking on all the sights that The Netherlands offer its tourists. The post was adorably captioned by the singer with cute emojis -a snail and a waffle, probably an inside joke between the two of them.

Even though majority of the shows were of Netherlands' sights and spots, one photo was of them sitting in a giant pair of clogs, just looking like two kids very happy to be with each other. Another photo that is not of Netherlands' landscapes and sceneries, is that of Ariana Grande's mirror selfie.

It was probably meant to show what she was wearing at one point. She looked really cute and chill.

The fact that they were able to take some time off to spend with each other truly makes some of their fans happy. The post has garnered a lot of positive messages.

This is because it can be noticed that when they got married, Ariana has not immediately stopped working.

Since secretly marrying Dalton, Ariana was able to post a few PDA photos and showed off her simple diamond pavé wedding band from Solow & Co.

However, she did so when she was actually working, since she was performing a remix of "Save Your Tears," with Canadian singer The Weeknd at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on May 27.

She also showed off her wedding band apart from her her diamond and pearl engagement ring when she made the June video that Ariana posted of herself singing along to "In The Heights." - Again, while it signifies her marriage to Dalton, she's still working!

