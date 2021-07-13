Kate Middleton and Prince William almost did not make it past their second breakup. But thankfully, they did and even gotten married. The rest is now history.

Prince William and Kate Middleton is going strong these days, raising their three kids while serving the palace. But if things have worked out differently after their second breakup, there probably won't be Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and Prince Louis to speak of now.

The fight was so bad that Middleton felt William has destroyed her as a person.

Their relationship is so unlike the one shared by Meghan and Harry. The latter fell in love and married in less than two years, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's romance has a timeline of over 20 years. The two met for the first time while they were still mere students in residence at St Salvator's Hall at the University of St Andrews in Fife way back in 2001. They became close the following year when they moved to a student house.

In the span of two decades, they have reached several milestones together. They graduated, they dated, they worked, and they gotten married. Meanwhile, the world watches. However, what the world does not know is that in that span of time, they also had a lot of downs. Some news might be leaked out but they would often shut down the chance to speak of it.

Case in point, they famously went through a break-up in 2007, but when asked about the split during their engagement interview, William simply said they had to "find their own way" and "grow up,"

There is now a new revelation that this breakup was extraordinary because it was so bad - already at a level that the two could not have reconciled.

According to Mail on Sunday, royal correspondents Laura Collins, Katie Nicholl and Ian Gallagher claimed Prince William decided to split from his university sweetheart because he felt the "fun" had disappeared from the relationship. Meanwhile, Kate Middleton was not only left hurt by that, but she became desperately upset. She felt let down because she thought they would eventually marry and not just some "fun" thing for the guy.

Moreover, when William decided to go carousing with different girls in various London nightclubs after the breakup, Kate Middleton felt her whole person was being insulted. She reportedly felt cheap.

"It was the first such warning she had dished out over the course of their four-and-a-half-year-relationship," the insiders said.

How Kate MIddleton and Prince William Gotten Over Second Breakup

Kate did not take things silently though. "'Kate told William that he was making her look bad," one of her friends explained, as revealed by the report.

It was probably the main reason why they were able to reconcile. Because she was vocal about what she thought of William's antics, the boy reportedly realized his mistake.

Kate reportedly "told him that over the time he behaved like that in public he was cheapening her image as well as his own." She also reportedly added that she was not someone who would accept being treated "like a doormat."

'In the past she had always let go of things like that, but this really bothered her," the report added.

Because she spoke up, the report claimed that the Prince did not take too long to realise he made a mistake. They repaired their relationship as a result, and now their love story can be considered a success.

