Sebastian Eubank's wife, Salma Abdelati confirmed that a 'massive heart attack while in the sea' has caused the untimely death of the son of British boxing legend Chris Sr, Sebastian.

According to this article, Sebastian was 29-years-old and about to turn 30 a week before he was found dead in the first week of July 2021 in UAE.

The autopsy that the Dubai Police and the Coroner got revealed the boxer's "pre-existing heart condition."

However, this heart condition was not previously known by his wife and the police claimed that he was unlikely to survive even if he was on land.

Eubank's Wife Grateful For His Last Moments Before Passing

Eubank recently became a father to his one-month-old son Raheem, and his wife released in a statement that she feels grateful for the short time they got to spend together before his tragic death, per Sky News.

Now your legacy will live on through your beautiful new born son & I will treat him like my own. Watch over us until we meet again young lion. pic.twitter.com/X6FhMidaZl — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 10, 2021

"While still very painful, it is of some comfort that Sebastian died after having one favorite meal with one of his closest friends while doing his favorite thing at his favorite place in Dubai where he often went to swim," she continued.

"He was standing in the water close to shore watching the sunset at Cove Beach in Dubai."

The wife further expressed her thanks to the Dubai Coroner for a swift and thorough investigation of her husband's death.

Eubank's Family Sends Tribute On Social Media

In a tribute to his son, Chris Eubank Sr., said in a statement that he never imagined writing a message at the loss of his son.

"He leaves his wife Salma, his son Raheem born just a month ago, his mother Karron Meadows, brothers Nathanael, Chris, Jr, Joseph, one sister Emily and countless relatives and friends," the father said.

The father continued to praise his son by saying, "he was loved and respected by all who knew him and will be forever in the thoughts of friends and family."

I haven’t cried since I was 12 years old… yesterday I cried the whole day. I’m sorry I wasn’t there to watch your back like a big brother’s supposed to. Can’t believe you’re really gone man but you’ll always be in my heart, mind & spirit. pic.twitter.com/HFGggUGr2d — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 10, 2021

His brother, Chris Eubank Jr, also a professional boxer, posted on Twitter a series of tweets as well.

Rest easy little brother. I love you & you will be missed always @SebEubank — Chris Eubank Jr (@ChrisEubankJr) July 9, 2021

According to BBC, Sebastian, with his stage name Alka Lion, made his debut in February 2018 against Polish fighter Kamil Kulczyk.

Later on, he debuted in 2020 as an MMA fighter.

