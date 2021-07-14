"Oprah with Meghan & Harry: A CBS Primetime Special" has been nominated for an Emmy. This means that the bombshell interview where Meghan Markle said Kate Middleton made her cry could win the prestigious award.

The interview was able to do what it sets out to do - sending shockwaves around the world in March of this year. This is because Meghan Markle and Prince Harry certainly did not hold back in revealing the kind of life they lead as a married couple inside the Royal Family.

The official list of Emmy nominees was released on Tuesday afternoon, and it was noticed that the groundbreaking interview was in the running in the category of Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special.

But there's no reason why it should not be though, since it was able to make headlines internationally.

Meghan and Harry shared a number of unsettling revelations in the interview that are still talked about until today. She said that at one point she became suicidal. She also revealed appalling concerns over the colour of their son Archie's skin, which got many international audience riled up.

While it was already quite expected of Meghan Markle to dish out some grave difficulties she had experienced with the family, it was quite surprising that Prince Harry too, had something negative to share about the people he has grown up with.

Harry explained that he felt his father and brother, Prince Charles and William, were "trapped" in the institution of the monarchy. He also showed signs of 100% support for Markle.

Many viewers praised Meghan and Harry's bravery in coming forward with the revelations, although the interview still caused divided opinion and widespread debate in the media. Some said that the two merely wanted the attention, the fame, and of course, the money, considering the fact that they are on their own now, financially at least.

Many alleged that Meghan Markle has no cause to cry or whine, because she knew what she was getting into - as the royal family is known for being conservative.

In this hosted doc special category, "Oprah with Meghan and Harry" will be competing against "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman," "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy," "United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell" and Showtime's "Vice." May the best documentary win.

