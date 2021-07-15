Kim Kardashian still cannot get over the petrifying experienced she had after the 2016 robbery incident in Paris.

Nearly five years since Kim faced a terrifying incident in Paris, she spoke candidly about how her trauma years ago came back again during the pandemic.

In a new bonus clip of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," Kim confessed that she experienced agoraphobia during quarantine.

According to NHS U.K., agoraphobia is fear of leaving home or even simply traveling publicly. A person with this type of phobia usually suffers from symptoms of a panic attack, as well.

"We had just gone to Paris. We had just started traveling, and then quarantine happened. Now I'm, like, such a freak all over again and never want to, like, leave [home]," the KKW Beauty mogul said.

She also recalled the feeling she had after the robbery happened years ago. Per Kim, the phobia immediately occurred following the Paris incident. Since then, she began to hate going out. Kim also refrained from letting people know her whereabouts.

Kim Kardashian's Greatest Fear Amid Pandemic

Kim revealed that the high anxiety came back during the quarantine period, specifically during the time she and Kanye West went out in public again.

During their first outing since the pandemic began, the TV personality divulged that people tried to come near her estranged husband to ask him if they could take photos of them. The event reportedly occurred when they had a dinner at Nobu Malibu.

She reportedly almost told people to get away from them since she felt truly uncomfortable about them coming near her.

Thus, Kim saw her high anxiety reaching another level.

What Happened During Paris Robbery Incident?

In 2016, the robbers broke into the private apartment they were staying in and tied her up using plastic cables. She and her sisters, Kourtney and Kendall, visited the place during Paris Fashion Week.

At that time, the culprits also put tapes over her mouth and around her legs before taking her things from her. They also locked her inside the crib's bathroom.

According to reports, the robbers took over $11 million worth of jewelry. No bodyguard was with Kim at that time since they all accompanied her sisters.

Following the incident, she changed the way she used to post things online and have at least a 30-minute grace period before sharing things and locations.

