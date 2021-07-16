Can Kanye West and Irina Shayk last together?

A new report gave a clear update regarding Kanye and Irina's current status after the model allegedly turned his invitation down.

Following rumors that she snubbed Kanye, a news outlet revealed that the speculation is non-sense. Per the sources, the duo continues to date for months now. In fact, they recently spent their time together to celebrate the 4th of July in San Francisco.

The same report claimed that Kanye and Irina also had dinner at Mourad before jetting to Paris during Fashion Week.

Initially, Page Six reported that Irina rejected the "Jesus is King" rapper, but the recent claims dismissed the "cooling off" speculations.

Sources told the site that Irina finally set the record straight between her and Kim Kardashian's ex-husband. Far from what people assumed, the 35-year-old beauty said that she only likes the rapper as a friend and does not want to have a romantic relationship with him.

"She doesn't want the association that they are dating, which is what would have run in the press if she showed up [in Paris with him]," one of the sources uttered. "It would have been another month of news saying that they are dating."

Irina Shayk Reacts to Rumors

Following the cooling-off rumors, the model expressed her dismay about the upsetting talks surrounding her relationship with Kanye.

According to PEOPLE magazine, a source told them how upset Irina feels over the "lies" that surfaced.

"That's just not true. Kanye went to Paris for the Balenciaga show to support Demna [Gvasalia]. He was in and out, only there for three hours," the insider said, resonating the first source's claim. "They are very much still dating," the source said before adding that the model was "motivated to take legal action to set the record straight."

Instead of feeling disgust, Irina reportedly seemed smitten that Kanye invited her to France.

The two first sparked dating speculations when the public spotted them together last month. They reportedly flew to France to mark Kanye's 44th birthday.

Following their outing, both of their exes reacted to the blooming relationship.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star, who filed the divorce, said that she does not mind seeing her estranged husband meet and date someone else. Meanwhile, Irina's ex Bradley Cooper wished the best for her since they broke up in 2019.

