More than 30 years in the limelight, Brad Pitt has spent years going through numerous relationships in Hollywood, but one of them was rumored to come back under the terms of "Friends with Benefits."

Juliette Lewis, Christina Applegate, Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Nicole Poturalski are a part of his A-list dating history. However, Brad Pitt's ex-wife Jennifer Aniston stood out again from the list of all these dashing stars this year.

Just after the "Friends" actress went on "The Howard Stern Show" mentioning that and Pitt were "buddies," one tabloid reported that the ex-spouses might be having some fun time together, according to this article.

Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Reunite?

Pitt and Aniston already divorced in 2005 after their marriage in 2000, but Us Weekly claimed they have a "mutually beneficial relationship."

"They have a 'friends with occasional benefits' situation going, which is kind of an open secret among their pals," an unnamed insider spills to the outlet while noting that it was not unlikely for the two to go public with the information.

Other than that, the source also exclaimed that it was not something that the actor and actress would be willing to share as they'd "hate" to push things too far and give expectations to each other.

The insider also swore that the secrecy was to preserve their relationship, "Their friendship means so much to them," and letting the public in on their new situation could threaten that.

While that insider confessed that the exes are happy with the hookup situation, "there's always the possibility of a kindled romance down the line, but for now, it's an under-the-radar deal between two very private and quite shy individuals," they conclude.

READ ALSO: Jennifer Aniston Reacts To Matthew Perry's "Almost Death" Seizures While Filming' Friends' Live

Jennifer Aniston And Brad Pitt Actually "Buddies"

Numerous outlets already said that the tabloid is seemingly not true, that Aniston and Pitt are shy individuals, and something is steaming between them, ET reported.

Aniston and Pitt had moved on from each other a long time ago.

It was already a fact that the two are just good friends following the Howard Stern interview reported a few weeks ago, and it is unlikely for a tabloid to know more about Aniston's relationship with Pitt than the A-listers themselves.

Jennifer Aniston's Howard Stern interview, which the outlet used to spin this story, was evident with her statement saying, "Brad and I are buddies; we're friends. We speak, and there's no oddness at all."

At this point, the tabloid is just making up numerous stories about Aniston and Pitt because many of their supporters are still in the hopes of them getting back together.



READ MORE: 'The Friends Reunion': Few Things We Learned From the Cast 17 Years After The Last' Episode