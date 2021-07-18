Daniel Craig revealed the real reason why he can no longer accept any Bond films after "No Time To Die."

Before the pandemic even occurred, Craig made it clear that "No Time To Die" will still be his last film in the franchise despite its release's postponements. This will end his over-a-decade stint after he began playing the titular role in 2006.

Following the success of "Casino Royale," the actor signed in four more films under the franchise. Craig reappeared again in "Quantum of Solace" (2008), and "Skyfall" (2012), "Spectre" (2015).

Meanwhile, "No Time To Die" will serve as his last flight in the franchise.

While his fans want him to continue playing the role, he revealed more details about his decision in a recent interview.

Why Daniel Craig Wants to Leave "James Bond" Franchise

During a recent interview with Total Film, the 53-year-old actor shared the reason why he no longer wants to play the role.

"I thought I probably was physically not capable of doing another," he said. "For me, it was very cut and dried that I wasn't coming back."

In the years he played the role, Craig already suffered from multiple injuries on the set.

The first incident occurred as soon as he came back on 2008's "Quantum of Solace." During that time, he tore his right shoulder's labrum while doing an aerial stunt. He recovered from it immediately only to suffer from it again after jumping through a window in Italy.

In 2012's "Skyfall," he injured both his calves that led him to undergo an extensive rehabilitation program while making the movie. Despite the multiple threatening injuries, he came back to the franchise again in "Spectre."

At that time, he injured his anterior cruciate ligament while filming a fight scene with Dave Bautista's Mr. Hinx.

Throughout the fourth film's recording, the actor needed to wear a knee-brace which the creators kept hidden through the post-production.

The previous James Bond actors left the franchise without notice. Among the handful of stars who spearheaded the movie, only Sean Connery and George Lazenby ever publicized their exit.

Ahead of his departure, Craig hinted that the movie nears its finality. He added that "No Time To Die" will deliver a plot that is already emotionally satisfying as James Bond in the film is no longer relevant.

