Meghan Markle had always known that there is more to life than being part of the royal family.

Following Megxit, Meghan and Prince Harry surely managed to expand their own empire in the U.S. They have been part of multiple projects in the past months, including Netflix's massive deals.

While they only landed on projects with Netflix after they left their senior royal roles, new reports claimed that Meghan created a plan in 2018.

Meghan Markle's Ambitious Plan With Netflix

In a new article posted by The Telegraph, it revealed that the Duchess of Sussex engaged in discussions with Netflix about her TV series months after her marriage with Prince Harry.

The series in question, titled "Pearl," will tell the story of a young woman as she embarks on her journey while being inspired by influential women. The Duchess first announced the new collaboration through the official website of Archewell.

The website's post, it detailed that the Sussexes will create its first animated flick with Netflix through Archewell Productions.

According to the news outlet, Meghan began working with David Furnish almost three years ago. Even Furnish hinted that they had been creating the series for a long time now.

He also expressed his excitement now that they were "finally able to announce this exciting animated series."

"Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex and I are deeply passionate about bringing the inspirational and positive stories of extraordinary women from around the world to a global audience of all ages. The team collaborating on the series are first class, and Netflix are the perfect partner," he said, as quoted by Variety.

Sussexes' Statements Contradict?

Following the announcement on the website, proof emerged that Meghan's statement gave contradicting ideas.

During their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry said that signing with Netflix and Spotify was never part of their plan.

"We didn't have a plan. That was suggested by somebody else by the point of where my family literally cut me off financially, and I had to afford security for us," he said at that time.

He added that he only thought of earning money to cover her family's security needs. Still, their team insisted that they only talked about "Pearl" in 2018.

Regardless of when exactly they planned it all out, "Pearl" serves as one of the most creative projects the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launched since Megxit.

