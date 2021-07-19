Britney Spears recently ranted her heart out in an emotional IG post where she said she's never going to try and be onstage or release new songs anymore. She also called out her sister Jamie Lynn for hurting her deeply. The first sighting after she made this post however, had people speculating that she's fine with quitting the industry because she's already engaged.

Spears was spotted getting coffee at a drive-thru in Los Angeles while wearing what appeared to be a large diamond ring on her left hand ring finger, and because she was recently on a romantic escapade with boyfriend Sam Asghari, fans believe that she must have gotten engaged.

The question now of course is whether Britney and Sam are marrying each other soon. Wearing a diamond ring right on the ring finger could not be taken lightly at all. Daily Mail UK first broke the news and showed the pictures. They could be seen here.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Acting Petty on Behalf of BFF Meghan Markle? Fans Noticed Weird, Rude Behavior!

In the photos, it can be seen that Sam was with Britney in the car and the two looked quite happy to be with each other. At one point, both of the were captured with smiles on their faces. Britney was wearing sunglasses while on the driver's side of the white vehicle and they were quite interactive the whole time, talking to each other like they do not know people could be watching.

They eventually paid for their orders when a man walked up to the drive-thru window while the couple was sitting in the car.

If getting engaged is her way to feel alright after her alleged years of abuse, fans are likely to support her. In her most conservatorship hearing, Britney Spears spilled out all the hurt and suffering she was subjected to. For 13 years, she alleged not having a control of any aspect of her life, even the small decisions that ordinary people can make.

"I don't want people to think my life is perfect because IT'S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL...and if you have read anything about me in the news this week...you obviously really know now it's not," she wrote in a post back June 24.

Although the "Free Britney" movement has long started, Britney said it's her fault that fans did not know the full extent of what she went through.

"I apologize for pretending like I've been ok the past two years...I did it [because] of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me," she added.

Most recently however, after garnering mixed reactions to her conservatorship reveals, she just ranted about never going back onstage or releasing new music anymore.





ALSO READ: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Expecting First Baby? Proof Here!