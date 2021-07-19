Justin Bieber's fans believe that the singer's recent Instagram caption is a hint that his wife, Hailey Baldwin, may be pregnant with their first child.

Justin Bieber ignited rumors that he and Hailey Baldwin are expecting their first child. The singer 27, took to Instagram on Monday, July 19, to share more cute photos with his wife, Hailey Baldwin, 24, but fans were quick to notice that there is something special about the post's caption, leading to the speculation that the two are going to be parents soon!

Next to a black and white photo of him and Hailey just relaxing cutely in their tropical wear, Justin wrote, "mom and dad." How direct could the caption be?

While there could be so many meanings and interpretations of this caption, some fans love to believe that he's teasing a potential pregnancy. Because why not? The two are happily married after all, even if there are occasional rumors of them fighting. They are yet to confirm if these pregnancy rumors are true, as reported by Hollywood Life.

Fans could not contain themselves and bombarded the post with comments and questions. Justin Bieber is yet to react to any of them.

"Wait what? MOM AND DAD?!," one commenter wrote.

Another asked, "Baby on the way?"

One incredulous follower also asked, "YALL having kids?!"

Maybe the two have waited long enough and now decided that it is the best time to expand their family. It could be rememebred that Justin Bieber has told Ellen DeGeneres when he guested on her show that he and Hailey are both waiting for the right time to have a baby. He never once said he would not. He even said he's leaving it up to Hailey on how many kids they would have.

I'm going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out," Justin shared on the Dec. 1, 2020 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"I'd love to have myself a little tribe, but it's her body, so whatever she wants to do", he explained.

He then said that the timing at the time is not yet ripe because Hailey still has things she personally wants to achieve and he's willing to wait.

Earlier this year, it was also reported that the two wanted to be together for a couple of years first before adding babies into their lives.

