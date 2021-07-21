Dwayne Johnson reportedly admits in an interview that he will probably stay away from the upcoming "Fast and Furious 10."

Despite having the excitement for "Furious" franchise adding another sequel, Johnson has faced several questions about his future in the "Fast and the Furious" franchise and even responded to Vin Diesel's comments, saying he will not return for the remaining projects.

While promoting "Fast 9," Diesel addressed the beef between him and Johnson in a Men's Health interview for which he said, "I could give a lot of tough love."

"Not Felliniesque, but I would do anything I'd have to do in order to get performances in anything I'm producing," the actor also added.

Johnson reportedly had a notorious beef with several main stars of the franchise, which made his absence in 'F9' notable.

Dwayne Johnson Not Coming Back to The 'Furious Franchise'

Dwayne Johnson revealed that coming back as a part of the "Fast & Furious 10 or 11" is not a part of his plan.

During his appearance interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the "Red Notice" star replied a statement regarding Vin Diesel trying to improve Johnson's acting, "I laughed and I laughed hard. I think everyone had a laugh at that. And I'll leave it at that."

The actor further wished the cast well for the upcoming installations by saying, "they do that will be without me."

The ninth installment was released in theaters a month ago, and it had already become a significant hit for pandemic standards. Although it did not reach the box office heights of its predecessors, "F9" still proved that it can still deliver a crowd-pleasing blockbuster without Johnson.

Dwayne Johnson Under Rocks With 'Fast And Furious' Co-Stars

Recalling another from the time he worked for "Fate of the Furious" back in 2016, Johnson said on Instagram, "Some conduct themselves as stand-up men and true professionals, while others don't."

"When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling - you're right," he also said in the post.

Just as the statement reached the public, this gave a significant cause of drama, leading to Johnson leaving the franchise. The actor did not drop any names. However, Tyrese Gibson and Vin Diesel have both been heavily reported to be why Dwayne Johnson was frustrated.

Although he won't appear alongside the main "Fast and Furious" casts, Dwayne Johnson will reportedly return as Hobbs in a "Hobbs and Shaw" sequel, recalling their project back in 2019.

One of the reasons for the spinoff was due to Johnson and Jason Statham's onscreen chemistry, and audiences ate it up.



