After reports of Prince Harry writing a memoir and his wife Meghan Markle is also writing her own, it is also being reported that both of them will work on a book together.

Meghan Markle's sensational memoir makes royal observers wonder if this will be the first chapter to launch her long-rumored political aspirations.

Since their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, the Duchess of Sussex has been relatively quiet.

But following reports of the Duke of Sussex signing an estimated $20 million book deal with Penguin Random House, it was later confirmed that the agreement with the publisher is actually for four books.

Aside from Prince Harry's memoir, there is also rumored to be a wellness book written by the former "Suits" star.

And now, their book collaboration - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going to team up for a book that Page Six described as something that will focus on "leadership and philanthropy."

No other details have been revealed yet but this book is part of the book deal Prince Harry initially signed with Penguin Random House.

First book is the Duke's memoir, second is Meghan Markle's book, third is this collaboration while the fourth book is currently unknown.

Is Prince Harry Splitting Memoir In Two?

It has been reported that the 36-year-old dad-of-two is going to roll in with some more dough.

The Daily Mail said that Penguin Random House's deal with Prince Harry is for four books which include the highly-anticipated memoir, which is set to be released next year just around the time of Queen Elizabeth II's platinum jubilee.

The Duke of Sussex's second book is also reportedly not going to come until after Her Majesty passes away.

Per the publication, Prince Harry negotiated his deal with publishers. An insider revealed, "He conducted negotiations - he had a very 'take it or leave it' attitude.'"

Though the book deal is priced at $25 million by several reports, the figure reportedly rang somewhere around $40 million.

But Prince Harry's decision to wait until his grandmother dies might lead to even more questions about his intentions.

The source explained, People will start asking 'what has he got, who is he going to target?'"

"The very idea of this unexploded bomb, hanging about waiting for the Queen to pass, is just extraordinary and may strike many as being in very bad taste."

However, there may not be some truth to this report.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's spokesperson denied the rumors that the Duke of Sussex's memoir will be split in two, as he will only write one memoir and release it in late 2022, as initially announced.

