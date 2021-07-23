Meghan Markle may seem to have a lot of regrets.

One major regret everybody is assuming is when she became a member of the British royal family.

She was okay with her life as an activist and a Hollywood star, but that all changed when she became a royal.

Meghan Markle was restricted all the time, had little to no freedom, and lost her voice. Not to mention the several issues the British royal family and the media have with her.

But one other regret everybody assumes about is her explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey last March.

The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, sent shockwaves around the world when they sat down the chat legend to talk about their royal lives a year after stepping back as senior royal family members.

In a new documentary that will talk about the former "Suits" actress'' rise from her life than landing her role in the hit legal show until today, experts are claiming she may later regret being so open about her life in that interview.

Royal author Tom Quinn spoke on a UK channel documentary titled "Meghan at 40: The Climb to Power," and said, "I think the problem for Meghan was that she was angry, she was upset."

He further said, "I think that she thought when she entered the Royal Family, she could shake them up and they would love it, she would do things Meghan's way."

So when Meghan Markle wanted didn't happen, she came up against what she saw as the reaction forces making her so upset.

Tom added, "That interview was her way I think the only way for her to get her revenge and put the case as she saw it."

Journalist Ashley Pearson agrees with the author, saying, "Some people might wonder whether or not Meghan may live to regret all of the revelations in the Oprah interview."

She went on to say, "Oprah herself said afterward that she was surprised that Meghan said some of the things that she did."

The interview titled "Oprah with Harry and Meghan: A CBS Primetime Special" has received a ton of controversy, but despite that, it was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Hosted Notification Series or Special category.

