Kanye West and Kim Kardashian seem to be doing okay despite their ongoing divorce.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star filed for divorce from her Grammy-winning musician husband from Feb.nBut the former power couple is reportedly planning on being by each other's side during public events because it's all because of their kids.

Recently, Kim showed up at Kanye's release party for his newest album "Donda." The event was held in Atlanta, Georgia, last week. But it wasn't the first time they have shared memorable moments.

According to an insider who spoke to Hollywood Life, they find a balance in their after-marriage lives."Sharing moments as a family is still very much important to Kim and Kanye."

The insider further said, "When it comes to their work, they want to be front and center with their support and they want to do it as a family because that is what it's all about."

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share four kids, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

"We are going to see them together again and again and it's all for the benefit of all their kids," the insider explained. "Kim doesn't want to mess that up whatsoever."

Meanwhile, another insider revealed to the outlet that they are "civil" and "talk quite often." Despite several reports saying they aren't okay, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are reportedly on good terms.

"They're hanging out for the kids as they both want the best for them."

They recently went on a vacation with their family and enjoyed themselves with one another, which hasn't happened in a very long time. In fact, the insider added that both Kim and Kanye "enjoyed each other's company."

News of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's status post-split comes after they were spotted taking their children to a museum while spending time as a family in San Francisco, California, a few days ago.

An insider told Page Six that both parents were getting along and seemed to enjoy that rare outing.

Their first public outing together as a family only proves that they are co-parenting well and putting their kids in first.

READ ALSO:Kanye West Moves Out of Wyoming Ranch? THIS Is Where He Lives Now

Kanye West's New Album 'Donda' Release Date

It seems like the highly-anticipated album of Kanye West is once again delayed despite already holding a release party last week.

"Donda" was rumored to be released last Friday, but it never came after several refreshes on Spotify and Apple Music.

Reports suggest the new album will be released on Aug. 6, and Kanye West is still working on the entire thing.

READ MORE: Kanye West Not Only Reunite With Kim Kardashian, But Another Important Person in the 'DONDA' Release Party