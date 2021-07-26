Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez called it quits earlier this year. They were engaged and supposed to get married before the pandemic broke out. And now Lopez has reconciled with Ben Affleck. Such is life, and such is love.

But Rodriguez appears to be still holding on to some remnants of their failed relationship. Reports had it that he's takiing their breakup hard and even though Lopez certainly did not cheat on him with Affleck, quite hit hard when the two went IG official.

He's presently on a yacht and trying to enjoy life while wating for his birthday to roll around but one social media activity had people thinking he's still lurking around Jennifer Lopez's life.

Some said however that this is just a sign that Alex Rodriguez seemed to harbor no ill-will toward his ex Jennifer Lopez.

What did he do anyway? He liked a birthday tribute shared by her sister Lynda on Saturday, that's what.

This is not a standard thing an ex would do after all.

At the same time, the 45-year-old former professional baseball player sent his well-wishes on the same day that Lopez went Instagram official with, Ben Affleck, whom she also nearly gotten married to in the past.

The post that Rodriguez "liked' had Lydia, JLo's sister gushing about the music and entertainment icon.

"Now it's my turn to celebrate you!! My original BFF, I love you more than words can say. Not only are you the most fun, and my ride or die, You light the world and show me what's possible and are my inspiration always," Lydia wrote.

"Sometimes I can't believe I was so lucky that God put the beautiful soul that is you into my life. Wishing you your best birthday yet!," she added.

Jennifer Lopez might be erasing from fans' memories how sweet her relationship was with Rodriguez because people simply could not believe "Bennifer 2.0" is happening, but it can be recalled that for the earlier part of the pandemic, she and Alex certainly had good moments together.

However, the actress and Rodriguez caught everyone by surprise when they sent out a joint statement announcing their split in April.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the pair announced in a joint statement to the Today show at the time.

"We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support."

