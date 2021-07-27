Wentworth Miller shared a heartbreaking update regarding his health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Miller surprised his fans - not with a new project update - but news about his current health soon after he found out he has autism.

On his Instagram account, Miller revealed that he received the diagnosis nearly a year ago. Initially, he reportedly got an informal diagnosis before a series of tests and procedures confirmed the existence of the neurological disorder.

According to the "Prison Break" actor, the diagnosing process on his part was a long process as he needed to keep on updating his health status.

"I recognize access to a diagnosis is a privilege many do not enjoy. Let's just say it was a shock. But not a surprise," he captioned the post.

Instead of feeling down about it, he revealed that having autism is not something he would like to change about himself.

He explained that regardless of the negative effects the disease can bring, it became part of who he is and helped him achieved things throughout his career.

Although he confirmed the diagnosis, the 49-year-old made it clear that he cannot raise awareness regarding the disease. As for the reason why, Miller confessed that he does not know enough about autism yet.

He concluded the post by thanking the people who have been supporting him especially during trying times.

Fans Send Heartfelt Support To Miller

The post, which now has over 105,000 likes, also became home to thousands of kind comments from fans. Most of them applauded Miller for being strong, while others wished him well.

One fan said, "Thank you for this. Got my autism diagnosis at 30 years old, and it was a peculiar gift, really. Your voice, about this, is so comforting. So, so comforting."

"this was beautiful to read, welcome to the community Wentworth!" another one, who seemingly got the same diagnosis, penned.

It was not the first challenge Miller ever dealt in his life though.

READ ALSO: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Already Married? Musician's Daughter Drops Shocking Hint During Instagram Live

Years ago, he became the center of internet memes after photos of his body changes surfaced online. In return, the actor, who came out as gay in 2013, addressed his mental health struggles to stop the criticisms from coming.

At that time, Miller spoke candidly about how his mental health ultimately affected his body weight, causing him to suffer from drastic physical changes.

His openness, on the other hand, inspired other people and helped him to have positive personal growth.

READ MORE: Piers Morgan Suffers From Backlash After Shameful Comments About Olympics 2020