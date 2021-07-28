Steven Crowder posted a new photo of him while lying in his hospital bed -- and he did not look good.

Crowder, unfortunately, looks like he is not getting better after he was first hospitalized earlier this month. The YouTuber constantly leaves an update about his status, with the recent one disclosed his recent near-death experience.

On Tuesday, the right-wing commentator took a selfie while wearing a nasal cannula, indicating that he is currently having a hard time breathing.

"Last night took a turn for the worse. Ever actually get so close that you can physically feel death? He's a d---. The good news is, it's fixable and these things happen. I'll be back before you know it. Thanks for the support," he captioned the post.

Initially, he posted a similar picture earlier this month and told his fans that he was recovering. He did not mention his health status at that time, but he mentioned on Friday that his lungs collapsed.

No "Get Well Soon" For Steven Crowder

Instead of getting positive messages, the commentator suffered from unkind trolling from many Twitter users instead.



Still, some people were kind enough to set aside the issues Crowder created in the past and sent him well messages.

One said, "I can't believe I can still be shocked, but the evil on display in these twitter comments is utterly beyond me. You can tell as much about the character of a person by their enemies as you can by their friends. Get well soon, brother."

"This comment section is ridiculous. I'm not even like the guy that much and just seeing so much wishing for death comments make me sick," another added.

He once tried to make a transphobic comment after Elliot Page came out as transgender on Instagram where he announced that his pronouns are now he/they.

However, Crowder tried to shame Elliot in one of the episodes of his YouTube series "Good Morning Mug Club." He deadnamed the celebrity and said his "privilege card is removed" because he is straight.

The video garnered more than 300,000 views on Twitter, and people started calling Crowder out for his attempts at comedy.

Even before Page came out, the controversial YouTuber slammed the transgender community in his videos and even once said that he identified himself as a "dishwasher."

