Tom Hunting made his Exodus bandmates rejoiced online as they learned his health status after the removal of a cancerous tumor in his stomach.

After months of treatments and undergoing major surgery, Hunting's bandmate Gary Holt confirmed that his bandmate is now cancer-free.

On his official Instagram account, Holt shared positive news about the successful gastrectomy Hunting received.

"Update of Tom! Tom has been home for around a week now, is doing very well despite the pain, is eating real food but also adjusting to a new relationship with food and a new way of having to eat," he captioned the image of the drummer.

Holt then announced that, after the surgery, Hunting is now cancer-free. Full gastrectomy is a type of surgery where the surgeons remove an entire stomach of a patient.

Although the musician is currently safe from the dreaded disease, he will reportedly undergo a few more rounds of chemotherapy to ensure that it will not recur.

Exodus, Fans Come Together To Help Hunting

Holt surely gave all his support to Hunting, as he also spearheaded a fundraising event on GoFundMe to help the family cover his medical bills.

He initially set the goal to $50,000. But the fundraiser received double that amount and earned $108,540 in the end.

Their fans made sure that Hunting knows he is loved even more as he tries to recover from the health issue.

On the GoFundMe page, several donors also left messages to the drummer and wished him a fast recovery.

One said, "The benefit last night was great. Cant wait for the next one! Lots of love and best wishes for a fast recovery."

READ ALSO: Wentworth Miller Diagnosed With Alarming Developmental Disease At 49

"Thank you brother for your decades of churning out some of the heaviest beats in Metal! Wishing you many thrashes to come," another added.

The good news came after the musician himself told his fans in April about the gastric tumor that was found in his upper stomach. Although he knew about it as early as February, he only found out that it was cancerous months later.

On a Facebook post (as quoted by Daily Local), he asked his fans to be wary of the symptoms and have themselves checked if they persist.

He also assured he will beat the disease like a "snare drum" that owes him money.

Exodus will drop their new album "Persona Non Grata" in November Fans can only hope and wish Hunting can be with his bandmates again soon.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Already Married? Musician's Daughter Drops Shocking Hint During Instagram Live