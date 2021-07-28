Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's rekindled romance is everywhere - the media, publications, and social media.

It must suck to be Alex Rodriguez right now because he was dumped by the "Maid In Manhattan" actress to reunite with her former fiancé more than ten years since their split.

Though JLo and A-Rod only ended their engagement a few months ago, she immediately jumped ship to the "Daredevil" actor.

Recently, the reunited lovers and the ex almost bumped into each other during their trip to St. Tropez.

And how does the former MLB star feel about all the Bennifer 2.0 news?

According to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly, he is having a blast being a single man despite Jennifer Lopez packing on the PDA with Ben Affleck.

"A-Rod is living his best single life. he's really enjoying being a bachelor."

On Tuesday, the 46-year-old celebrated his birthday on a trip to St. Tropez on the Ocean Paradise yacht.

This was a day after he was pictured going down an inflatable water slide on Friday, and his 52-year-old ex-fiancé finally went Instagram official with the "Batman v. Superman" star.

Eagle-eyed fans immediately saw that the "Jenny From the Block" hitmaker was also vacationing in the South of France for her birthday on Saturday.

However, the source said that JLo and A-Rod's proximity to each other wasn't an issue.

Jlo and Ben Affleck literally said let’s break the internet again pic.twitter.com/ai2A9q4tVl — Liv Marks (@OliviaLilyMarks) July 25, 2021

According to the source, "Jen and Alex had planned to go to the French Riviera for J. Lo's birthday this year and neither of them changed their plans."

They further said, "Alex didn't know Jen would still be going, but he wasn't phased when he found out her boat was nearby. He was distracted with his own guests."

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have also been on several other trips. They went to Montana and then Miami and recently went house-hunting in Los Angeles.

READ ALSO: 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' Scandal Aftermath: Is The Workplace Environment Still Toxic One Year Later?

A separate source told the publication about the couple's rekindled romance, "They're fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together."

But is Alex Rodriguez dating anyone?

The ESPN commentator has been linked to several women since JLo called off their engagement in April.

Alex Rodriguez's ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis has recently been put into the spotlight, but not for romance. In fact, they reportedly are co-parenting well with their daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.

He has recently been linked to NFL reporter Melanie Collins, but per several sources, they are just friends.

READ MORE: R. Kelly Guilty and Embarrassed? Artist Demands Prosecutors Not To Mention THIS During His Trial