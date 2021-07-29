A royal expert claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are really good at doing something that they should not be proud of - twisting facts and telling half-truths. This insult is bound to hurt, but it boils down to where the expert is coming from.

As reported by the Daily Star, royal expert Dr. Edward Owens did not say entirely that the claims of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all made up. Instead, the said expert explained that the two are quite good at "muddying their relationship with the Royal Family" using convenient "fictions." The expert expects nothing less with the upcoming Duke of Sussex's memoirs.

He thinks there would be some "uncomfortable truths" that can be had from the memoirs such as more claims of racism and such, but also thinks some half-lies will made it into the the books, such as Prince Harry's claims of financial independence.

Owens' assertions just might support the alleged chaos and panic that the royals felt when they found out that Prince Harry, who grew up in the palace technically and therefore knows a lot, would be writing several memoirs. Him being critical about his own family in favor of his wife in US media is believed as a sign that he will not write anything nice about the palace.

Dr Owens warns the public that the financial claims that can possibly be made by Harry should not be treated as entirely accurate, given his penchant of twisting truths.

"There will also be fictions as well. Harry and Meghan have been quite good at developing convenient fictions, which have muddied the reality of the relationship," Dr. Owens told Express UK.

"They haven't been entirely truthful for example they said that they had been cut off from the Royal Family in terms of their finances when that simply wasn't the case at the time," he added.

It can be remembered that Prince Harry has repeatedly told the public that he has not received support from the royals when they were in the US - even during the bombshell Oprah interview, when this is not true. Owens claimed that Harry's father Prince Charles has shouldered a hefty price to secure Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's safety in America.

Life in America for the two have more or less been swell since they moved there. Even with the pandemic going on, they were still able to gain their footing. They have secured numerous deals from giant streamers and publishers; although majority of their work still have them talking about their past connections to the royals. This, even if they continue to claim they no longer want to be so limited by the palace.

The Duke of Sussex, who shares two children Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 1 month, with Meghan Markle, 39, announced the first of the upcoming memoirs himself on July 19. It is apparent from his first line that he's trying hard to make people stop associating him as being a prince.

"I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," Prince William's brother said in a statement. "I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story - the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned - I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think."

